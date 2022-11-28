Chase Ellis scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Berry won its sixth game in a row to start the season with a 93-84 victory over Pfeiffer Saturday afternoon at The Cage Center.
The game was only tied once at 5-5, as Berry (6-0) led for nearly the duration of the contest. Still, it wasn't a dominating performance as Pfeiffer (2-5) stayed within arm's length for most of the game.
A Braxton Benham floater with 6:43 left in the first half gave the Vikings their largest lead of the opening period at 41-32, but the Falcons would pull as close as three before a free-throw by Bryce Clark made it 51-47 at the half for the home side.
Pfeiffer scored the first field goal of the second half to pull within two, one of three times the teams were split by the margin in the second half. Five points in a row by Berry thanks to a 3-pointer by Benham and a pair of free-throws by Ellis stretched the lead to seven, 60-53.
The lead would build to nine as Owen Honroth's jumper made it 63-54, as the Vikings never led by less than four the rest of the way.
Finally, a 3-pointer by Ellis and a steal and score from Riley Costas gave Berry a double-digit lead, 85-72, with just over three minutes remaining.
Ellis went 9-of-15 from the field, making a pair of 3-pointers and a 5-of-6 mark from the charity stripe. His 11 rebounds would also be a game-high as Berry held a 35-30 lead in rebounding over the Falcons.
Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings, with Benham adding 21, Honroth scoring 16 and Clark adding a dozen.
Berry will be back in action Tuesday at Maryville with tip-off set for 7 p.m.