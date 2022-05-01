The No. 12 Berry Vikings became the 2022 Southern Athletic Association champions, defeating No. 5 Birmingham-Southern 10-0 Saturday at Kay Williams Field to complete a sweep of the championship series as eight of those runs were scored in the fourth inning alone.
Both teams got stuck in a scoring drought in the first three innings, but all of that changed in the fourth as Shelby Daniel stole all of the momentum as she sent Anna Jackson and Morgan Frye to home plate off a single for the first lead of Game 2.
Sydney Moroney was the next to single, scoring Daniel. On the next play, the Panthers were no match for Aleeya Thornton's speed as she singled to second base to plate Moroney.
Riley Jackson played off the peak momentum as she singled to center field, adding two more on the board. The Vikings (29-11) ended their explosive inning with two more runs from Katie White and Riley Jackson.
Meanwhile on the mound, Hannah Gore continued to pitch a shutout. BSC made four pitching changes up until the fifth inning.
The Vikings added two more runs in the fifth inning, pushing their lead to the double digits.
In the bottom of the fifth, Gore only needed one more out to secure the championship title. As the ball was hit to Abbey Gamble, she made the connection with Frye at first to give Berry its first conference crown since 2018.
Gore pitched the shutout in five innings allowing only two hits and striking out three. The team recorded 10 hits and committed no errors. Blair Hall, Anna Jackson and Gore were named to the all-tournament team while White was named MVP.
Next up, the Vikings will move on to the regional tournament May 12-15.