Hannah Gore fired three perfect innings in the circle and also picked up her first two collegiate RBIs as No. 5 Berry pillaged Sewanee 15-0 in five innings Sunday afternoon to wrap up a Southern Athletic Association series.
Katie White continued her torrid weekend at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. For the weekend, White went 10-for-12 (.833) with six runs scored, raising her batting average on the season to an eye-popping .538.
Berry (10-1, 3-0 SAA) took advantage of four Sewanee errors to take a 4-0 lead after an inning. In the second, White connected for her first homer of the year, a two-run blast to left, to make it 6-0.
After throwing 35 pitches and striking out five batters in three innings, Gore's final action in the game would come in the batter's box as she dumped a two-run single into right-center to extend the lead to 8-0.
Aleeya Thornton would triple to bring in Gore, with the senior scoring on a throwing error back into the infield to make it 10-0. Berry added two more in the inning as Latifa Medesko was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Lauren Cothern walked one batter later.
Quincy Pritchard would enter in relief of Gore in the circle, allowing a hit and a walk in two innings of action while fanning three.
The Vikings would add three more to the final tally in the bottom of the fourth, as Paige Bennett drove in a run, Madesko reached on a fielding error with the bases loaded, and Cothern was plunked by a pitch with the paths full.
Berry closed the weekend outscoring Sewanee 31-0 over 17 innings of action. In total, Vikings pitchers allowed just four hits while Berry batters accumulated 43.
The road gets tougher for Berry during the upcoming week as the Vikings will head to Virginia. First, Berry will take on No. 10 Randolph-Macon Wednesday for a doubleheader. Then the Vikings will head to Newport News for the Cross Bay Bash, hosted by Christopher Newport. Berry will face No. 2 Trine, No. 8 Millikin, No. 1 Christopher Newport and Transylvania over the course of the event.