An early blast and a solid combined pitching effort was all it took for Berry to make a little program history on Saturday afternoon.
A day after the Vikings needed nine innings to score a pair of runs to defeat Bethel in the first game of their NCAA Division-III Super Regional series, they wasted no time on Saturday in Game 2 as Anna Jackson cranked a two-run homer in the first inning, and that ended up being enough behind the one-two punch of pitchers Blair Hall and Hannah Gore in a 3-1 victory to not only clinch a sweep of the series but also Berry's first-ever trip to the D-III World Series in Salem, Va.
"Those runs early were huge today," said Berry head coach Emily Stanley. "We talked about coming out and making adjustments after yesterday's game, and we did that early today. We could've made a few more and put a couple more runs on the board, but I'm so proud of this team. They fought the whole way through and stayed in the moment.
"It's special for this group to make history for our program. We had so many Berry alums here today that have all put in a lot of groundwork for our program. This means as much to them as it does to our girls playing now. All their work to get us where we are today really paid off, and I'm excited to see how far we can go."
Hall, a sophomore from Calhoun, was named the Most Outstanding Player for the super regional after her strong pitching in both Game 1 and 2 as well as the game-winning two-run shot on Friday in extras. Hannah Gore, a freshman, earned Most Outstanding Pitcher honors as she came on in relief of Hall in both games against Bethel and finished things out in dominant fashion.
Hall earned the win for Berry (34-11) on Saturday as she started in the circle and went four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one. Her lone blemish came in the third as Jamie Axelberg hit a solo homer for the only run of the entire super regional for Bethel (37-7).
Berry answered right back in the bottom of the third following the Royals' run as they scored another of their own on a sacrifice fly from Riley Jackson to score Aleeya Thornton who reached on a well-placed bunt earlier in the inning.
Gore came on in the fifth and was lights out from there for the Vikings as she went the final three innings and gave up no runs on just one hit while striking out five. Her efforts earned her the save which she added to her win in relief on Friday.
"We had tons of energy during the game, and everyone contributed on and off the field...I'm just so proud of my teammates, every single one of them," said Gore. "I'm really excited the way we pitched today. I love working with Blair. She's so supportive, and she always has my back. I think we compliment each other really well.
"It's really great to see as a coach," added Stanley of the pitching pair of Hall and Gore. "Both of them are so young, but you see how well they both can pitch. They work together and compliment each other. I'm really proud of them, and I know I have a lot more coming from those two this year and in the future."
Katie White added a hit and a run scored for the Vikings as she was the player that came home to score in the first on Anna Jackson's two-run shot. Riley Jackson had a double to go with her sac fly, Thornton contributed a hit and a run scored and Hall had the only other hit in the lineup.
For the second straight day, Bethel pitcher Kayla Simacek performed well but took a tough-luck loss. She allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out six a day after giving up two runs in nine innings of work in Game 1.
Offensively for the Royals, along with Axelberg's solo shot, Kayla Hokanson and Angela Dabu had the only other two hits in the loss.
Abbey Gamble, the lone Berry senior to play in the super regional series, said being able to extend her college career is something for which she is extremely thankful.
"Playing softball for one more week as a senior is a huge blessing and a dream come true," said Gamble. "To get to go to the World Series with my teammates and for us to do it for the first time at Berry is very special to me. We want to go make this season even more special (in Virginia). One thing we have focused on all year is one pitch at a time, one inning at a time, one game at a time. We believe in each other, and we continue to build confidence so we're ready."
Hall echoed those thoughts on what it means to have a chance to be one of the final teams standing competing for an NCAA title.
"I'm super excited...It's just thrilling to be in this situation, and it's all a blessing," said Hall. "I just feel blessed to be a part of this team. My whole journey and the support of my family, friends and teammates means so much to me. I have a lot of faith in our team. We are going to take it one pitch, one game at a time. We're just going to continue that mindset and keep attacking, and I'm excited to see the outcome."
Berry will travel to Salem this coming week with the World Series scheduled to start on Thursday and last until May 31 when it will wrap up with the crowning of a national champion.
Stanley said she feels confident her team isn't done making memories for the 2022 season.
"If we play Berry ball, we can do anything left in front of us," said Stanley. "This is a special group, and we are looking forward to competing at the World Series with the best of the best."