Owen Honroth netted 24 points for a new career high as the Berry dominated Oglethorpe for a 97-77 win Wednesday night on the road, completing a perfect regular-season record in Southern Athletic Association play.
Berry (23-2, 14-0 SAA) opened the game by putting the first five points on the board as they continued to stretch the lead throughout the contest. Within the first seven minutes, the Vikings were up by double figures after a Michael Johnson lay-up made it 20-10.
The Vikings continued to grow the lead throughout the first 20 minutes when Honroth took the advantage to 15 as he drained a 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining. Just before the first-half buzzer, Honroth made another shot outside the arc to bring the score to 49-33.
Stretching the lead in the second half, the Vikings went on a 15-3 run started by a shot outside the arc from Jake Craft to bring the score to 79-52. JT Fulkrod drove in for a lay-up with 2:12 remaining in the game to close the scoring for Berry.
With the Vikings holding a consistent advantage throughout the entire game, the biggest lead was in the second half at 30 points over the Stormy Petrels (10-15, 5-9 SAA).
The Vikings had a phenomenal offensive game with five players scoring in double figures. Behind Honroth was Johnson with 15, Craft with 13, Blake Campbell with 12 and Braxton Benham with 10. Campbell also dished out a game-high seven assists.
The Vikings will be back at home Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the SAA Championship against Centre with tip-off scheduled for 3 p.m. at The Cage.
In the Berry-Oglethorpe women's game earlier on Wednesday:
Oglethorpe 65, Berry 54
Kenadie Lee put up 22 points for the Berry women as they fell to Oglethorpe Wednesday evening on the road to finish Southern Athletic Association regular-season play.
With 8:46 in the second quarter, Sylvia Kahoro drained a 3 to give Berry the lead, 21-19. Berry (15-10, 8-6 SAA) held the lead until Oglethorpe went on a 5-0 run bringing the score to 26-24 with two minutes to go in the half.
Lee turned around and drained a 3-ball to retake the lead at 27-26. Still, the Vikings headed into the locker room down by two. Throughout the first half, the score difference did not exceed four for either team.
Starting the second half, Elly Callihan tied up the game at 31-31 as the Vikings fought for the lead. Throughout the half, Berry trailed behind by only a few points and ended the third quarter with the Stormy Petrels up 45-42.
In the fourth, the Vikings fell behind as Oglethorpe (13-11, 7-7 SAA) went on an 11-3 run at the beginning of the final quarter. The Stormy Petrels kept up the offense putting the Vikings just out of reach to make a comeback.
Following Lee, Kahoro put up 11 points for the Vikings, and Callihan and Ellie Gearing had a team-high six rebounds.
The Vikings will be back at home Sunday afternoon in the SAA Championships quarterfinal round against this same Oglethorpe squad with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.