Berry had a solid build towards the end of the season this weekend at the NCC Carius/Gregory Invitational in Naperville, Ill., with several school marks set and other marks improved in a push to qualify for the NCAA D-III National Championships.
"This meet was a great way to end the season for many of our top athletes," said Berry head track and field coach Luke Syverson. "We had to deal with a range of weather conditions with Thursday temps in the mid-80's and wind and then rain and humidity most of today. Even with those, we produced some significant PR's and had some great efforts that will propel us into summer training and next season. This meet has always been a good meet and opportunity for our team that we don't get in our region during the last three weeks of the regular season."
Sophomore David Billiard broke his school record set at the Southern Athletic Association Championship two weeks ago when he posted a mark of 16.17 meters in the shot put. Good for fourth in the meet, Billiard's mark now stands in 20th place in the country after the weekend with just a few days to go before Thursday's cut-off for NCAA qualifying.
Jahari Jones improved his time in the 200 meter, clocking in at 21.41. Currently resting at 29th in the country in that event, the sophomore is riding in 14th in the 100 (10.48) and is 16th in the 400 (47.34), giving him a chance to possibly qualify in three events for the National Championships. He also owns the school record in all three of those events.
Dawson Livingston set a new Berry school record in the hammer throw at 50.92 meters, shattering the mark set last season by Jared Ogle.
Jackson Sears took the win in the javelin for the meet, setting a new personal-best with a throw of 55.81 meters. The mark makes him second in the Berry record books for the event.
Marcus Wilson set a new personal-best mark in the 110 Hurdles with a 15.48, good for fifth in the event.
In distance running, Berry helped to pace the field with six runners in the top 12 for the meet. Bradshaw Lathbury won the event with a 15:04.24, while Bryce Prather and Peter Ivester each set a personal-best in the event.
On the women's side, Emily Kate Thompson was fifth in the long jump with a personal-best distance of 5.43 meters, giving her the second-best mark in Berry history. Macy Murdock placed third in a competitive 400 hurdles event, just off of her personal-best time.