Whether it was the opportunity to play a nationally-ranked, top-10 opponent or the chance to bounce back from a tough loss in their last match, the Berry Vikings looked locked in from start to finish in a complete, three-set win over Emory on Tuesday night at The Cage.
Berry (14-3) came out firing, building a big lead in the first set against the visiting Eagles, before rolling to a 25-11 advantage to set the tone for the match between the two teams each ranked in the top 10 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Division III Coaches Poll.
The No. 10 Vikings then had a little tougher fight in the second set as No. 6 Emory (10-5) made a few runs to get back within striking distance before the home team finished off the set victory with a 25-21 score. The third set followed much the same trajectory as the first as the host got out to an early sizeable lead and sealed the match with a 25-16 decision.
The resume-building win was a nice bounce-back effort for Berry, coming off a 3-2 loss at home to Centre this past Saturday, which was the team's first loss in Southern Athletic Association play and also snapped a 13-match winning streak overall.
"I'm really proud of our team for rising to the occasion," said Berry head coach Caitlyn Moriarty. "We talked a lot to them the last few days about being brave and resilient, and not just being brave because we were going into playing a very good, ranked opponent, but being brave in the mental recovery from our loss over the weekend. We made sure they knew that this season was a marathon not a sprint, and each week is a new challenge. They came out tonight and bounced back really well. It was a great win for us, and the girls' execution of what we asked them to do was incredible."
Berry had several solid individual performances, including Jazzy Innis who led the team with 14 kills to go along with 10 digs and three blocks. Peyton Breissinger continued her great season so far as well with nine kills, 14 digs and four aces.
Setter Emily Rapach contributed 31 assists to go with six kills, and libero Kate Whittle tallied 22 digs. Molly Bergin and Olivia Mallow were also impactful with seven and five kills, respectively, Bergin added five digs and two aces.
As a team, Berry finished with 42 total kills while Emory had 25, and the Vikings only had four reception errors in the win.
"We really had some specific focuses on what we wanted to do against (Emory) strategically, and the girls stayed hungry in those focuses all three sets," said Moriarty. "Emory is a very talented team so we knew they weren't going to go away, but our team stayed hungry in pursuit of our focus and execution no matter what the score was in the set."
Berry will be back at home on Saturday as it steps back into the SAA schedule by hosting Rhodes at 12 p.m. Moriarty said Tuesday's win comes at a good time and will hopefully be a momentum-builder as the season comes down the stretch.
"It's a huge win leading up to the regional rankings," said Moriarty. "Those are really more important to us than whatever the national rankings say. Those are the rankings that could affect what happens with the NCAA Tournament so this win came at a great time. But more than that it will serve as motivation and a boost of confidence for us. Emory is a really good team, and we have a lot of respect for them. We appreciate the opportunity to play a match against a team like that and challenge ourselves."