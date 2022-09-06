Lukas Haritos made nine saves, and goals from Jacob Antoine and Ryan Antoine provided enough offense as Berry's men's soccer team defeated host Occidental, 2-1, Monday morning in Los Angeles, Calif.
Berry (1-0-1) closes its two-game trip to California unbeaten after a scoreless draw with La Verne Saturday night. In Monday morning's contest, the Vikings found the back of the net for the first two times this season en route to picking up the win.
The Vikings took advantage of an early corner to take the lead. Bear Crystal would deliver a ball to Jacob Antoine, who was able to find the back of the net in the ninth minute to make it 1-0 in favor of the guests.
Late in the first half, Berry earned a good spell of possession that ended when Andy Guzman passed to Ryan Antoine for the second goal of the game, giving the Vikings a 2-0 advantage in the 39th minute.
Occidental would turn up the pressure offensively in the second half, but Berry was able to hold on. A goal line clearance off a header from a corner kick helped preserve the shutout in the 68th minute, but in the 78th minute, another corner kick led to the first goal of the game for the hosts, making it 2-1.
Berry had to batten down the hatches late, but Haritos made two of his nine saves in the final two minutes to preserve the victory.
The Vikings will return home to host Transylvania this Saturday at 12 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports news:
VOLLEYBALL
Volleyball finds winning ways on final day of tournament
No. 6 Berry (1-2) got its first win of the season on the volleyball court, taking down the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-19), on Day 2 of the Trinity National Invitational, closing out its opening tournament run on a positive note.
Berry set the tone early, easily taking the first set 25-13. After going up 14-7 on UW-Stout, the Viking defense was on lockdown all set, recording 19 digs.
The Vikings took the second set 25-20, putting up an impressive 15 kills in that set alone. UW-Stout put up a fight towards the end but Berry bested the Blue Devils, looking to put them away for good in a third.
Berry continued the momentum in the third set, and put the Blue Devils away with 25-19 advantage. Cypress Guenther laid down the kill to seal the deal for the Vikings.
Molly Bergin led the team in the match with 10 kills, while Lilly Teagle had the team best in blocks, recording five. Kate Whittle had a strong performance on the back row with 17 digs.
The Vikings will be back in action at home for the first time this season Friday at 4:30 p.m. when they host Averett in the Berry National Invitational. They will then play Ohio Northern at 7 p.m. on Friday.
SOCCER
Berry women grab first win of 2022 season
The Berry women defeated Belhaven 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Bob Pearson Field for its first win of the 2022 season.
Mia Ries scored twice in the first half, while Nicole Knight scored the opening goal to help the Vikings to a 3-0 lead at halftime.
"Through training, the girls are so uplifting and encouraging so that all I want to do is perform for not only myself, but the team," said Ries. "Putting those two goals in the back of the net really just solidifies that I'm in the right place and I'm doing the right things."
Berry (1-1) opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Karsen Brantley passed to Knight at the top of the box. Knight's shot from the keeper's left side found the upper corner for the freshman's first collegiate goal.
In the 36th minute, Hannah Henn fed Ries down the right hand side of the offensive zone. The freshman's shot from a tough angle looped past the keeper and bounced off the far post and in, doubling Berry's lead to 2-0.
In the 43rd minute, Haylee Stephens found Ries inside the box. Ries drove a shot that deflected into the upper half of the goal, giving the freshman her second goal of the game and giving the Vikings an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
"We obviously had a great response to a difficult loss on Thursday," said Berry head coach Kathy Brown. "It was a quick turnaround, and I'm happy with putting it behind us, not making mistakes and coming out to get a win at home."
Belhaven would score in the second half as Lauren Samford scored off a rebound at close range to make it 3-1 in the 65th minute. Berry's defense clamped down the rest of the way, holding the Blazers to just six shots in the contest while the Vikings had 15.
Berry will be back in action on Friday at Southern Virginia University with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.