When the Berry men's basketball team finds their momentum on offense, nothing, and no one can stop them.
No. 23 Berry avenged its only Southern Athletic Association loss, clinching the SAA regular season championship with a 62-58 win over Oglethorpe University Wednesday night at The Cage Center on Senior Night.
"The bottom line was to shut them [down]," said graduate student Austin Brooks. "It's always a relief when we can finish a game like we did against such a good team, we couldn't do it without our guys. We put in the work throughout the season, and we were confident about what we were going to do."
Down 51-41, Berry clamped down on defense and started to find the range on offense. The Vikings went on a 14-0 run to take a second-half lead, holding the Stormy Petrels scoreless for almost eight minutes. Chase Ellis gave Berry its first lead since the first half, and the tides continued to turn as Michael Johnson found the bottom of the net to give the Vikings a 58-53 lead, with five minutes to play.
Berry led by just three points, 61-58, entering the two minutes of the contest. The Vikings would turn to their defense again, forcing a miss and gaining possession of the rebound. OU would get another opportunity, but Blake Campbell would rebound another tying effort to give the Vikings the ball. BC head coach Trevor Lydic would take timeout to settle the troops.
"We needed to keep our composure, we've been in this situation before, both teams were going extremely hard and trying to be competitive and trying to do what's right," Coach Lydic said. "We had great senior leadership in this game, and they kept our cool when things got a little stressed," he said.
After a wild scramble that saw Oglethorpe miss another chance to tie, Brooks drew a foul and sank the front end of a one-and-one to clinch the game and the regular season championship.
Ellis recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Brooks had 13 points and nine rebounds. As a team. the Vikings totalled 53 rebounds, 35 of them defensive.
The Vikings will be back in action Sunday at 3:15 p.m. against Millsaps in the quarterfinal round of the SAA Championships.
In the Berry-Oglethorpe women's game earlier on Wednesday:
Berry women close regular season with hard-fought win
Berry's women's basketball team defeated Oglethorpe University 45-42 in their final regular season SAA matchup Wednesday night in The Cage Center.
The Vikings (15-8, 10-3 SAA) and the Stormy Petrels never had a comfortable advantage on each other, as there were 14 lead changes between the two.
With seven minutes to play, Kennedy Moore droven to the rim for a layup and drew a foul to give the Vikings a 33-29 lead, but Oglethorpe (8-17, 4-9 SAA) would answer back to take its final lead, 38-37. But on Senior Night for the Vikings, it would be a trio of seniors that made the diference in the contest. Chandler's driving layup with less than two minutes to go gave the Vikings back the lead, and a steal by Raven Washington on the other end led to a made free-throw by the senior to but BC up a pair, 40-38. OU tied the score again, but a floater off the glass by Chandler and a pair of steals by Kristin Hunt helped Berry to a 43-40 lead. OU trimmed the lead to one, but a pair of Washington free-throws stretched the lead back to three, 45-42.
"We knew that we had enough points to win, and we just had to make sure they didn't get any more," Berry head coach Thomas Johnson said.
When the final desperation heave fell off the iron for Oglethorpe, the Vikings had held on to send the seniors off victorious. "It's been a team effort all year, I'm very proud of our seniors, and Raven being a senior in her last home game I was proud that she stepped up and did some things that helped us be successful," Coach Johnson said.
The first quarter was all defense for both teams, bringing three ties and three lead changes between them.
McKenna Lentych broke a five minute scoring drought on a layup, finally breaking the tie of 6-6. The rest of the second quarter continued at a slow pace, but the Petrels would find some late momentum that gave them a 19-15 lead heading into the locker room. There were seven lead changes in the first half, and each team totalled seven turnovers.
Oglethorpe pulled away from the Vikings by six points to start the third quarter, but Chandler and Sydney Blankenship netted back to back layups to put Berry right back in the ball game. The Petrels continued to hold a slight lead over the heads of Berry in the final minutes of the third quarter. Kenadie Lee sank a three pointer at the buzzer, putting Berry up by one point heading into the final quarter.
Chandler tallied 14 points to lead all scorers, with Kennedy Moore and Delaney Noe both scoring eight. Moore and Chandler each had a team-best six rebounds.
The Vikings will open play this Sunday in the SAA Championships at The Cage. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m. against Sewanee.