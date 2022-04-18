No.20 Berry Vikings took down No. 4 Birmingham-Southern in a doubleheader, by scores of 4-3 and 8-4, to become Southern Athletic Association regular season champions on Friday at Kay Williams Field.
Game 1: Berry 4, BSC 3
Katie White came out swinging to start out the series with a home run out to left field, but the Panthers shortly answered, scoring an unearned run to tie it up early.
The next inning, Blair Hall continued the pattern by hitting a homer of her own down the line on a 13 pitch at bat. But BSC tied it up yet again with a home run as neither team was giving in. Both the Vikings (24-10, 14-2) and the Panthers defense balanced each other out as the fourth and fifth inning remained scoreless.
Birmingham-Southern broke the scoring drought in the sixth inning, tacking on an unearned run, continuing the intensity within the dugouts.
But Berry had an answer in Aleeya Thornton who tripled to left field, then scored on a wild pitch to tie it up, firing up the crowd. The very next at-bat, White homered for the second time giving her team the lead.
Hall would finish the job in the circle to improve to 5-2, closing out the victory. Hall pitched all seven innings, allowed three runs and struck out six batters.
Game 2: Berry 8, BSC 4
Birmingham-Southern started out strong with a home run to left field and tacked on an unearned run in the second inning to take the lead early in Game 2.
Abbey Gamble got the Vikings on the board by scoring Sydney Moroney, who reached second on an error. In the bottom of the fourth, Moroney singled, scoring Hall, finally tying the game at 2-2.
Anna Jackson then gave Berry the first lead of game two with an RBI double to score White.
But the Vikings didn't stop there, as the offense got in their groove. Katie Parker doubled, scoring Anna Jackson and Riley Jackson, putting the Vikings up 5-2. They continued to break the game open as Parker, Moroney, and Hall increased the lead to 8-2.
Hannah Gore (12-1) snagged the win for the Vikings, pitching six innings of relief, allowing three hits, and two strikeouts.
In Game 2, Berry tacked on 13 hits, three coming from Anna Jackson.
In the third game of the series on Sunday:
Birmingham-Southern 9, Berry 0
The No. 20 Berry Vikings fell to the No. 4 Birmingham-Southern Panthers 9-0 in the final game of their series at Kay Williams field on Saturday.
The Panthers tacked on two runs to kick off the first inning, then continued their momentum into the second inning scoring three more, forcing the Vikings to make an early pitching change.
Berry (26-12, 15-3) struggled to gain any momentum that would push them past the Panthers. BSC added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to increase their lead to 9-0.
Berry's Sudick started the game, only pitching one inning and allowing five hits, and one strikeout. Madison Hollis relieved Sudick, allowing six hits and recording two strikeouts.
The Vikings will be hosting the Southern Athletic Association tournament starting this Friday at Kay Williams Field. The game times and opponents will be released soon.