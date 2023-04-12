Haley Larsen scored seven, Dani Taraska flew past 50 goals for the season and Berry's women locked down a spot in the semifinal round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship by defeating Oglethorpe, 15-10, to clinch no worse than second in the league.
The Vikings (13-2, 5-0 SAA) will now play at Rhodes this Saturday for a chance at the regular season title and the top seed for the league tournament. No matter the result of Saturday's contest, the Vikings will host a quarterfinal and semifinal, with Berry having a bye through to the semifinals.
"It's just been incredible watching the girls grow and watching them become the team that I knew they could be," said Berry head coach Brittni Hall.
Berry won each of the first two quarters 4-2 to have a four-goal halftime advantage. Taraska opened the scoring less than a minute in, with Katie Claire Smith netting four minutes later. Larsen would score her first pair of goals in the final six minutes of the quarter to give Berry the advantage after 15 minutes. The first of the two goals gave Larsen 100 for her Berry career.
Taraska scored again just over four minutes into the second, but the Stormy Petrels (10-5, 3-3 SAA) cut it to one with two goals within 48 seconds of each other that made it 5-4.
Larsen would then find Taraska for the freshman's 50th goal of the season with 6:49 left in the quarter, restoring Berry's lead to two. Maddie Mashburn would make it 7-4 with 4:35 left, then Larsen scored in the final 10 seconds of the quarter to lift Berry to an 8-4 halftime lead.
Again, Taraska would open the scoring in another quarter, this time five minutes in to make it 9-4.
Oglethorpe cut it to two, 9-6, but then the Larsen effect went into high gear. The junior captain scored a natural hat trick, with Taraska and Molley Cross each getting an assist in the scoring, to make it 12-6.
After having a goal taken off the scoreboard early, Chloe Pender would find the back of the net to build Berry's lead up to seven. AnnaKate Estock and Larsen would each score late for the Vikings as Berry cruised to the five-goal win.
Larsen's seven goals were the most the Grandville, Mich., has scored against an SAA foe. She also moved two draw controls away from 100 for the season, and currently sits on 269 for her career.
"Haley is definitely a gamer," Hall said. "Before the game even started, she knew she was ready. She told me she was ready and you could just see it in her eyes and feel it. She just knows when to go and take it. That leadership is just contagious for the entire team."
Opening draw in Memphis, Tenn., in the contest with Rhodes is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
In other Berry sports action on Tuesday:
SOFTBALL
Vikings shut out Piedmont in doubleheader
The No. 4-Ranked Berry Vikings (29-4, 14-0 SAA) swept Piedmont (6-0 and 2-0) on Tuesday afternoon at Kay Williams field.
Game 1: Berry 6, Piedmont 0
The Vikings struck first when Anna Jackson singled up the middle to send Morgan Frye home and put Katie White on third. Paige Bennett put the second run on the board scoring Jackson on a single down the infield line.
The Berry defense showed its strength throughout the game, as Shelby Daniel and Paige Bennett turned a double play with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
The Vikings finally broke it open in the sixth to give Blair Hall some insurance runs. Daniel singled through the right side and advanced to second base on a throwing error with the bases loaded and Berry now leading 4-0. Frye flew out to right field which scored Hall. The final run of the game came off a White double which sent Daniel to home plate.
Hall threw a complete game striking out seven and allowing only four hits to earn the win.
Game 1: Berry 2, Piedmont 0
Berry's offense wasn't able to get anything going until the fourth inning when it loaded the bases. Daniel flew out to right field allowing Bennett to score. Aleeya Thornton singled to second base, sending Sydney Moroney to home plate.
Hannah Gore threw a complete game, striking out five and allowing five hits to earn the win.
The Vikings will head to Jackson, Miss. on Saturday to play their last regular-season conference series against Millsaps. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.