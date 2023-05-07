With one more out left to get in the seventh inning, Blair Hall smiled at her catcher Anna Jackson, excitement coming over Kay Williams Field.
As the ball popped straight up and Jackson came down with it, she and Hall embraced followed by the dugout and coaches as the No. 2-ranked Vikings (36-4) claimed their second straight Southern Athletic Association title Saturday and the program's sixth overall with a 7-2 victory to secure a sweep of Birmingham-Southern in the SAA Championship series.
The Panthers got on the board first putting up a single run in the first inning. But the Vikings answered the next inning with a run of their own when Sydney Moroney was caught stealing, allowing Casey Holloway to come in to score.
In the fourth Holloway singled into left field bringing home Grace Hamilton to give Berry the lead.
The Vikings extended their lead in the fourth when Morgan Frye doubled to left field to bring Moroney to home plate to make it 3-1.
A Panther homer in the sixth inning cut the lead to one, but that's all they would get as Hall and the Berry defense kept working.
The Vikings broke it open in the seventh inning bringing life to Kay Williams Field. The bases were loaded as the top of the lineup came up to bat with no outs on the board. Aleeya Thornton took advantage of that as she doubled down the left field line, scoring Hall and Moroney.
Anna Jackson capped off the scoring as she doubled to center field to bring home Thornton and Lauren Cothern to make it 7-2.
Hall pitched all seven innings in the circle, allowing two runs on eight hits, and struck out four to earn the win.
The Vikings will now wait to see how and where their season continues on May 15 during the NCAA D-III Softball Selection Show.