The No. 4-ranked Berry Vikings (32-4, 17-0 SAA) repeated as Southern Athletic Association regular-season champions by defeating Millsaps 10-0 and 7-1 in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
The Vikings officially go undefeated in SAA play, marking the first time any team has gone undefeated since the Vikings in 2017, who also went 17-0.
Game 1: Berry 10, Millsaps 0 (5 inn.)
Berry came out in a scoring mood when Katie White singled to left center scoring Morgan Frye. Sydney Moroney reached on a fielder's choice which sent White and Anna Jackson to home plate.
In the second inning, White added another hit, scoring Shelby Daniel on a single to second base.
Jackson got a piece herself singling to right field in the fourth inning to score Aleeya Thornton making it 6-0. The Vikings kept their momentum going when Paige Bennett singled through the left side adding two more runs in Frye and Grace Hamilton.
In the fifth and final inning, Frye flew out to center field, sending Daniel home for a sac fly. White singled through the left side scoring Thornton once again to conclude the scoring. Berry collected 12 hits in total and eight stolen bases.
Hannah Gore pitched four innings in the circle tossing a one-hitter and struck out eight to earn the win. She also surpassed a milestone of 200 career strikeouts. Madison Hollis concluded the game pitching the in the fifth.
Game 2: Berry 7, Millsaps 1
The Vikings scored five runs in the first inning, starting off with a Frye double to score Thornton. White added more fuel to the fire when she homered to center field making it 3-0 quickly.
Sydney Moroney grounded out to the shortstop which allowed Casey Holloway to add one more, then Katie Parker doubled to left field, scoring Bennett to conclude the first inning.
Berry couldn't bring in more runs until the fifth inning when Bennett singled through the left side to score White. Hamilton was able to score on a wild pitch in the seventh to end the day.
Danielle Sudick pitched five solid innings in the circle only allowing two hits and struck out seven. Quincy Prichard completed the last two innings allowing a single run and struck out one.
The Vikings will now move into SAA postseason pod play and will host Millsaps and Sewanee starting April 28 at Kay Williams field. Berry goes into the postseason at the No. 1 seed.