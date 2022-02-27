Berry trailed by eight early in the second half during Sunday's Southern Athletic Association Championship Game at The Cage, but the Vikings were simply not going to be denied in their bid for back-to-back conference titles on their home court as they battled back in front with strong outside shooting and held off Oglethorpe down the stretch for a thrilling 63-62 victory.
Berry (23-2) found itself in a hole at the half, trailing Oglethorpe 33-29 after a first half where shots weren't falling with the regularity they have become used to over the course of the 2021-22 season, and they then saw the Stormy Petrels push that lead to eight early in the second half. The Vikings responded, however, with some big 3-pointers and clutch buckets to rip off a 15-4 run to take a 44-41 lead near the midway point of the second half.
From there it was a back-and-forth affair as each team hit big shots and seemed to answer each time it looked as the opponent was going to create some separation on the scoreboard. Berry built a 53-47 lead with around six minutes to play in the game, but Oglethorpe (19-8) immediately went on a 7-0 run to retake the lead at 54-53 as Dimetri Chambers hit a 3 with 4:03 left to push his team ahead. Berry's Robbie Rusciano answered with a 3 of his own to put Berry up 56-54, and Chambers answered right back with another 3 to swing the lead back in Oglethorpe's favor.
Berry's Austin Brooks made a shot to put the Vikings up by one shortly after, and they never trailed again as the host team was able to get some big defensive stops and knock down enough free throws to seal the championship win.
"It was a team game, and we executed," said Berry head coach Trevor Lydic. "I wish we would've made some more free throws to make the game a little less dramatic, but we came through in the clutch when we needed to."
A big part of Berry's second-half resurgence was the ability to connect from 3-point range. After shooting 3-for-16 from beyond the arc in the first half, the Vikings got hot after halftime, knocking down 7-of-10 3s in the second half with Rusciano, Michael Johnson, Chase Ellis, Blake Campbell and Owen Honroth all connecting from deep.
"I told our guys that we're a good shooting team and they prove it everyday, we've just got to keep going, and finally Robbie made some big shots, Blake Campbell made some big shots," said Lyic. "Everyday it's someone different who steps up."
Ellis, who was named the SAA Tournament MVP, led Berry with 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half after the sophomore dealt with foul trouble in the first half. Ellis knocked down three 3s on three attempts.
Michael Johnson, a senior and All-Tournament Team selection, added 16 points for the Vikings and had three 3s of his own, and fellow senior Brooks was also in double figures with 11 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the double-double. Rusciano added eight points off the bench.
Johnson, one of the team's three seniors, said it was special to win the title at home in front of a loud, near-capacity crowd after the last couple years dealing with Covid restrictions that took away some of the atmosphere.
"The fans made the crowd so fun, I fed off the energy, and it made it great tonight," said Johnson. "I'm so thankful for this win, and we're not done yet, we still got a lot left in us but it feels really good to win on my last day in The Cage."
Chambers scored a game-high 31 points to lead Oglethorpe, including hitting five 3s in the contest. Ellis drew the assignment of defending Chambers in the second half, and he said it was definitely a tough challenge.
"I tried my best to contain him," said Ellis. "There were a couple times that I stopped him and a couple times where he hit his shots."
Uba Ezigbo was the next highest scorer for the Petrels with nine points, Lane Foster added eight and Jack Murray scored seven.
The Vikings, who receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Division-III Tournament with Sunday's win, will now await the bracket release in the next few days to see where and who they will play next.