Berry's men's track and field team was picked to finish third in the Southern Athletic Association Championship. Then in January, the championship meet was moved from its original host to Clark Track and Dickey Fields at Valhalla Stadium.
For the Vikings, it wasn't Kansas, but the old adage rang true: There's No Place Like Home.
Berry's men's track and field team won the 2022 SAA Championship at home after putting up a total of 218 points, shattering the school-record for points as a team in Championships by 80.
"I'm just so proud to see all the hard work of this team pay off," said Berry head track and field coach Luke Syverson. "Every day, these kids are out here working hard to try to get better. It took every single person to help us win this championship. There were so many personal-bests and school records set this weekend, but that 218 we put up as a team is a mark that every one of us can be proud to see."
Junior Roth Wilcox became the men's 400-meter hurdles SAA Champion with a time of 55.52. Freshman Marcus Wilson finished fifth in the event with a time of 58.88.
Wilcox, Sophomore Connor Cole, and Freshman Hayden Raikes finished third, fourth, and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles. Wilcox finished at 15.12, Cole at 15.22, Raikes at 15.56.
Freshman Jahari Jones helped lead the way on day two for the Vikings as he ran the second fastest time in Berry history in the men's 100-meter dash. Jones took second place in the event with a time of 10.52.
Senior Jordan Wilson placed fourth in the 400-meter dash running his second-fastest time ever with a 48.81.
Sophomore Mason Robinson had a strong day two for the Vikings by throwing 41.24 meters in the men's discus throw and finishing second. Senior Jared Ogle finished fourth in the event with a throw of 37.02 meters.
With the team sitting on 208 points, the final event of the meet would be the 4x400-meter relay. Deiondre Wilson, Jordan Wilson, Justin Wilson, and Jones took to the track with a chance to put an exclamation point on the meet. Trailing entering the final leg, Jones took the baton and led the Vikings back, helping Berry to a win in 3:21.43, topping Birmingham-Southern by .20., and topping Centre by 27 points in the final standings.