The No. 15 Berry Vikings swept the Hendrix Warriors on Sunday thanks to another day of offensive dominance, and solid pitching from Hannah Gore, in a 9-0 win.
Shelby Daniel got things going in the second inning for Berry scoring off a wild pitch. Shortly after, Aleeya Thornton singled to the pitcher, scoring Blair Hall putting the Vikings ahead 2-0 for a strong start.
Berry's offense got going in the third inning; Daniel singled to center field, scoring Anna Jackson. Katie Parker followed Daniel's lead, singling to center field, but this time scoring two runners in Abbey Gamble and Daniel growing the lead to 6-0.
The fourth inning was no different than the last, with the Vikings tacking on three more runs in their second shutout attempt in a row. Grace Hamilton, Gamble, and Morgan Frye all added more fuel to the offensive fire, enough to end the game early for the second time in a row.
Gore recorded six strikeouts in the four innings she pitched, allowing only one hit, and one walk. Danielle Sudick came in for Gore in the final inning, sealing the second consecutive shutout for Berry in the series.
The Vikings recorded 12 hits on the day, with Jackson and Daniel recording three each.
Berry will be back in action Saturday, March 26th at Kay Williams Field to kick off their series against Sewanee with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
In other recent Berry sports action:
BASEBALL
Berry takes series with Sunday win
After splitting the Saturday doubleheader with the Majors, the Berry Vikings left little doubt in their offensive prowess in the rubber match game. All told, an 18-hit performance, which saw four long balls leave Twenty Field in Jackson, Miss., shot the Vikings past Millsaps by a final score of 15-7. Wesley Wade himself went 3-for-6 with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored.
Right out the gate Berry's offense was electric as Spence Johns cranked his first homerun of the year over the right center field wall, a two-run blast that scored Jack Poist. In an encore performance, Wesley Wade sent a solo shot over the center field wall the very next at-bat, giving the Vikings some breathing room early. The 3-0 lead would soon diminish however, as Millsaps matched the Vikings with three runs of their own before the beginning of the third inning.
A combination of walks and errors from the Majors defensively obliged the Berry lineup, as two more runs scored effortlessly for the Vikings in the fourth and fifth. However, it wasn't until the seventh inning that the Vikings would flex their muscles at the dish. A walk to Spence Johns and a single from Joey Garcia proceeded a three-run bomb from Levi Cloud deep to left field, his first of 2022 to make the score 8-5.
The following inning with the score 8-7, a host of Berry baserunners once again cleared the runway for Wade to leave the year for the second time of the afternoon, driving in three runs and widening the gap 12-7 over the Majors. Runs 14 and 15 came in the ninth when RBI singles from Johns and Garcia added the finishing touches to what was a dominant day at the plate for the visiting Vikings.
Spence Johns made his first on the mound in over two years, going three innings, allowing just three earned runs and striking out two. Charles Stephenson pitched the sixth inning to become the pitcher of record for the Vikings and improved to 2-1 with the win today. Mark Swett and Mason Carnes hurled the last three innings for the Vikings and only gave up one hit combined to close out the game.
Jack Poist, Spence Johns, Wesley Wade and Joey Garcia all tallied three hits on the day. The one through five batters for the Vikings went a combined 14-for-25 in the third and final game of this series, with nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.
The Vikings will return home to take on Maryville College on Tuesday. The first pitch against the Scots is scheduled for 3 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Berry teams continue strong start to outdoor season
Berry's outdoor track and field teams finished strong at Emory this weekend to continue their success in the young season. The men placed second overall with a total of 110.5 points as a team in a field of 21 schools, while the women were able to finish seventh overall with a total of 47 points.
The men's team was led by sophomore Grady Coppock and junior Brody Wallace who finished first and second in the 5000-meter run. Coppock won the event with a time of 15:37.62 with Wallace coming in with a time of 15:41.99.
Senior Cameron Bensley took runner up in the 10,000-meters with a time of 31:30.20, getting edged out for first by .29 seconds. Junior Abhi Aurobindo placed fourth in the event with a time of 32:35.32 setting a new personal-best.
Sophomore Connor Cole set a new personal-best of 15.26 in the 110-meter Hurdles, finishing third in the event. Sophomore Mason Robinson also set a new personal-best in the hammer throw with a mark of 47.32m, finishing second in the event.
"Overall, we had a very successful weekend at Emory," head coach Luke Syverson expressed. "The men's team held the lead after day one and continued to lead through most of day two before getting leapfrogged by Emory in the last 2 events of the day. To finish second in a 21-team meet is a good indicator of our strength early on in the season."
The women had a strong outing as well with another record-breaking weekend.
The 4x100 relay team of senior Grace Schumacher, junior Leighan Williams, and freshmen Avery Taylor and Marianna Moell broke the Berry outdoor record with a time of 49.93 and finished 10th overall in the event.
Senior Kammann Brown also led the way for the women by taking first in High Jump event with a jump of 1.55 meters.
Sophomore Cailin DeLeo set a her personal-best for the season in Javelin with a throw of 34.38 meters and finished third overall in the event.
"The women had a solid outing as well," Coach Syverson stated. "Finishing ahead of D-III schools Wheaton, Piedmont, Oglethorpe, and UW-Superior as well as D-II schools Shorter, Clayton State, and Albany State.
"We had a large number of strong PR's across all events and competed well," Coach Syverson emphasized. "I am proud of the way our team stepped up this weekend."
The Vikings Track and Field team look to continue on this path of success as they look forward to going back to Atlanta on Friday for the second Emory Outdoor meet.
GOLF
Stafford leads Vikings in eight-place finish
In another very competitive field, Berry's men's golf team finished eighth at the Jekyll Island Invitational this past weekend, with the Vikings shooting 865 at the three-round event at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, topping multiple top 25 schools.
Freshman Jack Stafford led the Vikings with a three-round score of 210. Stafford tied for fifth overall in the event, shooting 70 in all three rounds with a total of 15 birdies.
Junior Blake Farbman had another strong outing, shooting a 217. Farbman shot a team leading 69 in round one of the invitational and finished with nine total birdies along with an eagle on the 18th hole of the final round.
Freshman Sam Patterson was right behind Farbman finishing the event with a 219, having his best round on Saturday when he shot a three-under par 69. Patterson had three birdies in the round with two coming back-to-back on 16 and 17.
Freshman Charles Kyle also had back-to-back birdies on holes 7 and 8 in round one and holes 5 and 6 in round three. Kyle finished with a 221 total shooting 73, 73, and 75, respectively
Senior Seth Jolly shot five birdies in round one alone finishing the round with his best score of the event at 71. Jolly finished the three-round tournament shooting a 233.
With a team score of 865, the Vikings topped ranked teams such as Oglethorpe, Claremont-Mudd Scripps, Piedmont, Denison, and Washington & Lee.
The Vikings will be back in action March 28th at the Wynlakes Invitational in Montgomery, Ala.
Berry women place 15th
Competing against a stacked field, Berry's women's golf team placed 15th out of 24 teams at the Jekyll Island Invitational, hosted by Oglethorpe, last weekend down at the Jekyll Island Golf Club Indian Mound course.
Over the three-day event, the Vikings had at least three scores in the 70s that counted each day. The Vikings were led jointly by Teegan Fritts and Sara Beth Scarborough. Each golfer shot a 233 for the event to tie for 46th in the 120-person field. Fritts had three countable rounds each day for BC with scores of 77, 78, and 78, with Scarborough posting Berry's low round of the event on Sunday with a 76 that included three birdies.
Sydney Bowes finished one stroke behind Fritts and Scarborough with a 234 after firing a 78 in each of the three rounds. Chloe Wegienka had a 77 and a 79 in the first two rounds to post countable scores for Berry. Rounding out the playing lineup for the Vikings was Skylar Fromm, who finished inside the top 100 with a 258.
The Vikings will be back in action next week in Tunica, Ms., at the Lee and Joe Duncan Rhodes Invitational.