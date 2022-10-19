Women's Soccer|Berry 0, Piedmont 0 Vikings battle to scoreless draw at home From Berry Athletics Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The defense held firm for the Berry women's soccer team as they drew a scoreless tie, 0-0, against Piedmont Tuesday night at Bob Pearson Field.Christina Marianich led the Vikings' offense with two shots, both on goal. Caroline Crimi and Abby Morgan both had one shot on goal. There were 13 attempted shots overall for Berry.The Vikings' defense was immaculate giving Piedmont (8-4-2) eight shots; however, none were on goal. Each team had three corner kicksThe possession percentage was an even 50 between Berry (9-4-1) and Piedmont. Berry had 63 percent of its possession attacking on offense.Berry will be back in action in Southern Athletic Association play Saturday against Oglethorpe University with a kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Bob Pearson Field. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Around Town: RADical idea grows in River District. Politics: Red, blue -- and Greene. Plus: silencing a whisper campaign. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Jury list for Monday, Oct. 24 2022 24 min ago Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, 2nd largest in the country, going strong at 60 43 min ago Alabama football’s challenge of limiting the hits Bryce Young takes 42 min ago Police: 'Endangered' man reported missing 40 min ago Hawaiian Bros opening Monday with gift cards for first 100 people 40 min ago Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site 40 min ago Pharmacist, co-owner of Jewel Ride lauded for giving 40 min ago Attorney for Danielle Stisklicki's accused killer tells judge leaked polygraph calls for case to be dismissed 41 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Family dealing with aftermath of fatal Polk County wreck Around Town: First look at Jim 'N Nick's Shorter Avenue plans, home sales see September slump 14th District candidates face off in heated debate; MTG, Marcus Flowers draw clear contrasts Rome school board members replace teacher after termination hearing Report: Significant flaws in Aragon Police Chief's investigation of child abuse claims Latest Region Stories Jury list for Monday, Oct. 24 2022 24 min ago Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park, 2nd largest in the country, going strong at 60 43 min ago Alabama football’s challenge of limiting the hits Bryce Young takes 42 min ago Police: 'Endangered' man reported missing 40 min ago Hawaiian Bros opening Monday with gift cards for first 100 people 40 min ago Council OKs rezoning planned hotel site 40 min ago Pharmacist, co-owner of Jewel Ride lauded for giving 40 min ago Attorney for Danielle Stisklicki's accused killer tells judge leaked polygraph calls for case to be dismissed 41 min ago