Coming off what was the best offensive output ever in the program's history, the Berry football team will be making sure that it will pick up where it left off on Saturday when the Vikings host Southern Athletic Association opponent Sewanee for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Valhalla.
Last week in an SAA clash in Jackson, Miss., against Millsaps, the Vikings (3-2 overall, 1-1 SAA) put a two-game losing skid by the wayside when they rolled to a 49-21 win in a game that saw Berry set six new single-game records, including for most total offensive yards in a game with 614.
"Statistically, it was the best game we've had," Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski said about the numbers the Vikings put up, particularly on the ground as freshmen running backs Brandon Cade and Josh Rogers rushed for a combined 320 yards as the Vikings totaled a record 459 yards on the ground.
"We know we have some special backs," the coach said. "It was a matter of getting them out into space."
Cade finished the game setting a new single-game Berry record averaging 18.7 yards a carry as he ran for 187 yards – the second most ever in a game for the Vikings – on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns, an effort that landed him SAA Offensive Player of the Week recognition and a national spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Rogers was Berry's other weapon in the team's ground game as he rushed for 140 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown. His 17.5 yards per carry statistic is the second highest in program history behind Cade.
Kunczewski is quick to point out that the yards the team rolled up couldn't have taken place had it not been for a complete effort from the offense, particularly in the trenches where the offensive line provided the blocking and by the receivers.
"We could tell (the offensive line) were getting better week after week," said the coach, who saw the team set new marks for most all-purpose yards (734), the highest yards per carry (9.6) and most yards per play (9.4.) "But what stood out the most was how well our receivers blocked downfield."
In addition to mixing it up as blockers, Berry's receivers were just as effective doing what they do best – catching the ball.
Quarterback Gavin Gray, who had his best outing of the season completing 10 of 17 passes for 155 yards and the two touchdowns against Millsaps, targeted six different receivers with Cameron Kawa leading the group with four catches for 37 yards
Defensively, Berry kept Millsaps in check throughout the afternoon, allowing just 82 rushing yards as Connor Cheyunski led the Vikings with seven tackles, while Jake Weitkamp and Colby Brookshire had a sack each, and Kuannas Walker and Will Henley combined for a sack.
"The one thing we need to improve on," said Kunczewski said, "is creating more takeaways."
Against Sewanee, both the offense and defense will have to make sure to avoid any letdowns as the Tigers enter the game hungry for a win as they will be seeking to end what has been an 0-5 start.
In their SAA matchup last week, Sewanee was handed a 55-13 conference foe Rhodes, which gained 423 yards against the Tigers, who scored the game's first touchdown but was unable to follow up on the early momentum.
"Each opponent brings something different and every week we prepare only for that opponent," Kunczewski said. "(Rhodes is) young but are good in the skill positions. We have a lot of respect for their program."
"We're thankful to be back at home," he said. "We feel our team is getting better every week. We feel the ceiling is high for this team."