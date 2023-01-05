Stay connected to your favorite teams with the Berry Vikings app, the official mobile app of Berry College Athletics, powered by SIDEARM Sports.
Featuring real-time news alerts, schedules, exclusive multimedia content, gameday details and more, the new Berry Vikings app is free and compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
Through the app, Vikings fans will enjoy a personalized mobile experience with the ability to receive breaking news and score notifications for the teams they follow.
The app is designed with a user-friendly interface that integrates with BerryVikings.com to bring the latest Berry digital content right to your fingertips. Additionally, it includes links to video and audio streams of live games, in-game stats and team social media feeds.
“In this day and age of instant information, it is important for us to be able to deliver information about our athletic programs in as close to an immediate fashion as possible,” said Berry Director of Sports Information and Promotions Jason Hanes. “We are very appreciative of our partners at SIDEARM Sports for helping us to make this possible for the Berry community.”
To download the app to your smartphone or tablet, visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search for “Berry Vikings.”