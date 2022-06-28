Berry College's head equestrian coach Margaret Ellington recently announced the incoming athletes for the 2022-2023 season.
"I am so excited about our talented newcomers this season," said Ellington. "Not only will they be valuable to the team in competition, but they will also add tremendously to our team culture. I'm really looking forward to working with these athletes and polishing their skills as a collegiate rider."
Hannah Kawecki
(Cumming, Ga., Hunt Seat, Forsyth Central High School)
Kawecki is bringing experience to the team and the hunt seat competition out of Cumming, Ga. The daughter of Susan and Martin Kawecki, Hannah plans on majoring in Marketing with a minor in Animal Science.
Meaghan Kursman
(Liberty Township, Ohio, Hunt Seat, Lakota West High School)
After finishing fourth overall in the IEA national's varsity open championship, Kursman will join the Vikings in hunt seat position. Meaghan is the daughter of Laura and Jeff Kursman and is planning on majoring in Business.
Maradeth Leverett
(Forsyth, Ga., Mary Pearsons High School)
Leverett hails from Forsyth, Ga. where she was a two-sport athlete in Equestrian and Cross Country. Maradeth plans on getting a dual degree in Engineering during her time at Berry and is the daughter of Karen and Mike Leverett.
Kinsey Patrick
(Bogart, Ga., Hunter Jumper, North Oconee High School)
Having varsity letters in both Equestrian and Track, Patrick, an Interscholastic Equestrian Association Team Captain will join the Vikings as a hunter jumper. Kinsey is the daughter of Elizabeth and Jack Patrick and will major in Pre-Vet/Animal Science.