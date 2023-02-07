Like they have done routinely over the past two months, the Berry Vikings took care of business with a 91-71 win over Birmingham-Southern in Southern Athletic Association play at The Cage Sunday, and they got a little help elsewhere to make the victory even more significant.
Coupled with Rhodes' victory over Rhodes also on Sunday, Berry clinched the SAA regular-season title for the third straight year. The Vikings, who have now won 12 straight games, earn the right to host the a quarterfinal game in the SAA Championships on Feb. 19, and with a win in that game, would then host the semifinal and final rounds on Feb. 25-26.
On Sunday, the offensive firepower for Berry (20-2, 11-0 SAA) was too much to handle for the visiting Panthers as the home team shot 48.4 percent from the field, 45.2 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line to romp their way to victory.
The Vikings finished with four players in double figures in scoring and made a total of 14 3-pointers spread among six different players.
"I think we really put pressure on their defense with how we operated offensively," said Berry head coach Mick Hedgepeth. "Almost all our 3s were from inside-out, driving and then kicking to a shooter. We work on that a lot, and it's good to see us show it on the floor in games. Another thing that we did well was take care of the ball today. We had 19 turnovers when we played them at their place, and we only had nine today. When you take care of the ball like that, you are able to run your offense a lot more effectively."
Berry trailed the Panthers (13-9, 6-5) 18-15 around a third of the way through the first half but turned the momentum around with a 12-3 run to grab a 27-21 advantage. After Birmingham-Southern got the deficit back to 27-24, the hosts once again went on a scoring surge, reeling off 15-3 run to extend the lead to 42-72 late in the half.
The Vikings eventually led 49-33 at halftime with much of the first-half scoring coming from Chase Ellis, who was able to hurt the defense both inside and outside. The junior finished with a game-high 22 points, including four 3s and a perfect 6-for-6 mark at the free throw line.
"We stay on him a lot because he is such a drive-first guy, but he can really shoot if from the perimeter too," said Hedgepeth of Ellis. "He gained some confidence with those shots falling for him today. He can have success inside and outside."
Birmingham-Southern attempted multiple rallies in the second half, cutting the deficit to 11 on multiple occasions, including the last time at 61-50. But Berry immediately put together a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach for good.
Michael Johnson was Berry's next highest scorer with 14 points, including four 3s of his own. Blake Campbell added 13 points, and Jake Craft scored 10. Bryce Clark contributed nine points, and Owen Honroth chipped in with eight to complete the balanced offensive effort.
Johnson and Honroth were two of the four seniors honored as part of Senior Day festivities prior to the game along with Riley Costas and Ryan Segall.
"Those guys have stuck it out for this program and really developed championship DNA," said Hedgepeth. "I thought it was appropriate to send them out with a big win on Senior Day. I'm thrilled for them and the success they have had and the impact they have had for this team."
Jay Gillispie had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Birmingham-Southern with a double-double in the loss. Kaleb Green added 15 points and made three 3s, and Josh Childers and Brandan Garrido each added five points.
With the SAA regular-season crown clinched, Berry will now wrap up the schedule with road games at Sewanee on Friday at 9 p.m., at Centre on Sunday at 3 p.m. and at Oglethorpe on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. before postseason play starts.
"We're fortunate enough to have a veteran group that really plays together," said Hedgepeth, who is in his first season leading the Vikings. "They play an unselfish, great brand of basketball, and we look forward to continuing to do that over the next few weeks."
In the Berry-Birmingham-Southern women's game on Sunday:
Berry 86, Birmingham-Southern 74
The Vikings snapped a two-game skid by holding off a second-half charge to claim a victory at The Cage.
Berry (13-9, 6-5 SAA) jumped out to a 28-16 lead after one quarter and led 49-39 at the half, but the visiting Panthers refused to go away in the second half. Birmingham-Southern (12-9, 5-5) continued to make runs and got within three in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings put them away with big shots and free throws down the stretch.
Elly Callihan led Berry with 23 points and 16 rebounds for the double-double. Kenadie Lee added 19 points, and Sylvia Kahoro was the third Berry player in double figures with 16. Sydney Blankenship contributed nine points and nine rebounds, and McKenna Lentych chipped in with six points and nine rebounds.
Sameera Elmasri was the top scorer for the Panthers with 17 points. Brooke Westhoelter added 13 points, Montana Harris scored 12.
Berry honored its three seniors Blankenship, Elizabeth Sierzant and Sara Stiers for Senior Day.
The Vikings will be on the road on Friday to visit Sewanee at 7 p.m. and then complete the SAA weekend trip at Centre on Sunday at 1 p.m.