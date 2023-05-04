Berry head coach Tony Kunczewski has released the 2023 football schedule for the school, featuring eight teams that the Vikings played in 2022, plus two schools that Berry has played in previous seasons.
Berry will open the campaign at home with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Huntingdon Sept. 2. The two schools have played twice before, once when Berry earned its first NCAA Playoff win 34-20 in 2017, and once in 2019 when Huntingdon defeated Berry at home in the playoffs.
The following week, the Vikings will travel to face LaGrange. The Vikings are 7-1 all-time against their in-state rivals, including a 56-10 win at Valhalla last season. The Vikings are riding a seven-game winning streak in the series.
After an open week, the Vikings will travel to Danville, Ky., to open Southern Athletic Association play against Centre. The last meeting between the two sides was perhaps the most exciting in the series, as the Vikings blocked Centre's extra-point kick in overtime to win 31-30.
September ends with another home game as the Vikings welcome Trinity to Valhalla for another SAA showdown. The Tigers have grown into a national power, but the Vikings hung tough with the No. 6 team in the country last year in San Antonio, Texas, falling 21-14. Trinity holds a 3-2 advantage in the series.
October begins with the Vikings traveling to take on future SAA member Southwestern in Georgetown, Texas. The Oct. 7 meeting will be the first one between the two schools that will soon be SAA rivals.
One of the most eagerly anticipated days on the Berry schedule is always the Mountain Day game, which will fall on Oct. 14 this year. Berry will play host to Millsaps at 6 p.m. as SAA play ramps back up. The Vikings are 7-2 all-time against the Majors, including a 56-0 win in 2022 at Valhalla.
Berry also holds a 7-2 record against its next opponent on the schedule, former Southeastern Conference member University of the South. The Vikings will head to Sewanee, Tenn., for the Oct. 21 meeting with the Tigers. Last season, the Vikings rolled to a 63-14 win on the road.
The Vikings will be back home the following week to close the October portion of the schedule with a contest against Hendrix. Berry defeated the Warriors 55-8 last season and are 9-1 all-time against the team from Arkansas. The Oct. 28 kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
The Vikings are scheduled at this point to head west to take on Birmingham-Southern in Birmingham, Ala., Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings dropped last season's contest on the road, 24-10.
Berry's regular season wraps up with a Nov. 11 contest with Rhodes at Valhalla Stadium. The Vikings have won eight in a row in the series, including a 34-0 shutout last year at Valhalla.