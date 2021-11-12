Rome High senior Jonathan Vigoa signed a baseball scholarship on Thursday with Miami University (Oxford, Ohio).
Vigoa said of the signing: "All the people here today have impacted me in one way or the other, and I appreciate every one of them. I appreciate everyone who pushed me, from my family to my teachers to my coaches to my teammates and everyone else. This is a big step for me and something I'm really looking forward to. I did this for my self because I've always wanted to play baseball in college, but I also did this for everyone that has supported me, for my team, for my school and for my city."
"The coaching staff (at Miami University) called me a lot early on and were very active with me. Then Covid happened and really switched up recruiting. But the Miami coaches stayed in contact, and when I went on a visit there, I just loved everything about it...the campus, the team, the coaches, everything was great. So I came back home after that, they offered and I decided I was ready to make that my home for the next few years."
"I'm excited to sign today, but I'm also excited to see what we can do as a team (at Rome) this coming season. I see a lot of life in our team. Coach (Brent) Tucker has really taught us a lot in his first couple years here, and we have a lot of upcoming talent. Hopefully we will have a great season and make a playoff run like we did when I was a freshman."
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Vigoa (third from left) are: (from left) Rome High assistant baseball coach Zach Lance, Rome High head baseball coach Brent Tucker, brother Jovia Vigoa, father Jordan Vigoa, mother Marianny Vigoa, brother Junior Vigoa and sister Jomary Vigoa.