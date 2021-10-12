The Unity Christian Lions had a solid 36-25 lead at the half on Friday night, but they apparently decided they weren’t even close to satisfied. So they came out of the locker room and completely dominated the final two quarters to the tune of a 38-6 advantage to earn an impressive 74-31 victory over Fidelas Christian on the road.
The Lions (5-2) were led by John Nance, who had a huge offensive night with four rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
Also contributing in a big way was Bailey Mohler with two touchdowns on the ground, Cooper Giddens with one rushing TD and one receiving TD and Bryson Marcus with one receiving score.
The Lions’ defense was also a large factor as they limited Fidelas Christian to just six points in the final two quarters.
Unity Christian has a week off this week before getting back on the field on Oct. 22 when they host Holy Ground at Grizzard Park.