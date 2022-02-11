POWDER SPRINGS — In a fight for the region championship in Region 1 DI-AA, it was the Lady Terriers from Lyndon Academy that came out victorious by a score of 54-40 over Unity Christian.
Unity Christian (9-11) was held in check all night offensively by a stout Lyndon defense. The Lady Terrier defense forced many turnovers that led to easy transition buckets on the offensive end.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle with both teams playing tough defense and hitting some difficult shots with Lyndon leading 9-8 at the end of the period.
The Lady Terriers started to pull away in the second quarter, thanks in part to a hard pressing defense that led to turnovers from the Lady Lions. They were able to outscore Unity Christian 17-8 in the period to take a lead of 26-16 into the half.
The second half started the way the first half ended, with the Lyndon defense taking over and holding the Unity Christian offense to only seven points in the quarter. The Lady Terriers were able to add their lead, making it 46-23 at the end of the third.
The Lady Lions fought in the fourth to try and get back in it, but the Lady Terriers were able to sustain their lead and hold on to the victory.
Unity Christian coach Mel Thornbury said after that game that this game would be a learning experience moving forward and into the postseason.
“We lost some momentum in the second and third quarter, which they took advantage of and came back to bite us,” said Thornbury.
Thornbury said she also knows the postseason is around the corner so she wants to keep grinding for the ultimate goal.
“We will take this and use this as a teaching moment for us going into the postseason,” said Thornbury. “We have a big home game Tuesday and I know the girls will be ready.”
Unity Christian was led on the night by Lizzy Pardu who finished with 12.
Lyndon’s Olivia Faivey had a big game with a game-high 24 points.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions will be awaiting an opponent for a home game Tuesday night in the first round of the GAPPS State Tournament.
In the Unity Christian boys’ region title game later on Friday:
Praise Academy 50, Unity Christian 38
The stakes were high on Friday night in the region championship in Powder Springs, with the host Praise Academy Lions coming away with the win against Unity Christian.
The first quarter was all Praise Academy as they were able to cash in on some Unity Christian miscues and missed shots. Praise stormed out to a 13-4 lead at the end of the first.
Unity Christian (5-19 overall) was able to claw their way back into the game in the second as they outscored Praise 12-6 to only trail by three at the half, 19-16.
The third quarter was a very defensive quarter for both teams with both offenses scuffling to find a rhythm. The Lions of Praise Academy were able to find their stroke towards the end of the quarter to go on a quick 6-0 run and go up 30-24 heading to the fourth.
In the final period Unity Christian still couldn’t find much offense while Praise Academy was able to lengthen their lead. Some missed opportunities from Unity Christian and timely free throws for Praise late in the fourth helped lead them to victory
After the game, Unity Christian coach Matt Claytor said that he was proud of the effort tonight and he’s looking forward to the state tournament coming up.
“I was proud of our guys battling tonight in a tough environment,” said Claytor. “Praise Academy made the most of all of their open looks and shots, and that cost us. We are looking forward to the state tournament and use this as a building block for a successful run.”
Unity Christian was led by Austin Wilkerson, who was the lone Lion in double figures with 16.
Praise Academy had five scorers on the night and were led by Gavin Stokes with 15.
Unity Christian will now await an opponent for the upcoming state tournament.