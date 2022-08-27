The Unity Christian Lions had a huge night on the road on Friday in a 66-26 win at Hearts Academy while Coosa's tough start to the season continued with a 34-0 loss at Woodland.
Here are some details on each of the games:
Unity Christian 66, Hearts Academy 26
The Lions scored early, often and in several different ways as they were impressive in a dominant road win on Friday.
Unity Christian (2-0) got out to a 32-0 lead after one quarter, increased that to 54-12 at the half and scored twice more in the second half to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Evan Whiteside scored three rushing touchdowns for the Lions to lead the way. Cooper Giddens added three scores of his own, two coming on touchdown receptions and the other on a kickoff return to the house.
Logan Smith hauled in two touchdown catches, Price Dyer had a TD reception and Chris Adams added a rushing touchdown to round out the scoring.
Unity Christian will be back at home next Friday night at Grizzard Park when they host Trinity Christian-Griffin.
Woodland 34, Coosa 0
The Eagles fell behind big early on Friday and could never recover as they dropped their second straight game to open the 2022 season.
Woodland led 21-0 after one quarter and upped the lead to 34-0 at the half.
Coosa will be on the road again next week as they travel to Gordon Central for another non-region contest.