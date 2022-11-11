After a long season filled with tons of great football games, the Unified Football Championships are set for Monday, Nov. 14 at the Boys and Girls Club fields in West Rome.
The junior pee wee finals will see the Model/Johnson team taking on the Pepperell squad at 5:30 p.m.
Model/Johnson, which finished third overall in the regular season, topped Coosa 19-6 on Monday at Riverview Park in one semifinal contest. Pepperell, which finished the regular season in the top spot in the league, beat Armuchee 13-0 on Monday night in the other semifinal game to set up the championship game.
The private school team will meet the Rome City team in the Pee Wee finals also set for Monday, Nov. 14 at the Boys and Girls Club with the game set for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.
The private school squad, which finished the regular season as the top team in the league, knocked off Model/Johnson 16-0 in one semifinal contest on Monday night at Riverview Park. The Rome City squad, which finished as the second-place team in the regular season standings, topped Pepperell Black 18-0 to move to the finals.
This year, radio station WLAQ has teamed with Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to have a live play-by-play radio broadcast of both games, which can be heard on AM 1410, FM 96.9 or online at www.WLAQ1410.com. Jeremiah Blanton and Jim Alred will do color commentary and play-by-play duties, respectively for the game.
“We’ve had a great season of youth football, and we are excited to have the championship finals at the Boys and Girls Club,” Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said. “We would also like to thank WLAQ for stepping up and allowing these games to be broadcast live on the radio.”