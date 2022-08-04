Berry College's head Track & Field coach Luke Syverson announced Lydia Ulrich as the new assistant coach for men's and women's track and field on Wednesday.
"I would like to thank athletic director Angel Mason and head coach Luke Syverson for this incredible opportunity," said Ulrich. "From the time I stepped on campus at Berry, there was just something special about it -- from the campus itself to the opportunities it provides both for students and the athletes to be able to grow and succeed. The Berry Athletic Department has seen some great success over the past few years, and I'm thrilled to be able to join such a determined and passionate athletic department. With the men's track and field team winning its first SAA title this year, I'm eager to join this squad with Coach Syverson and Coach Paul Deaton to build upon the success that it's been having while even carrying it onto the national level as well! I'm ready to get back to the D-III level and be a Viking!"
Ulrich comes to Berry from Southwest Minnesota State where she was a grad assistant and obtained her masters in Physical Education Coaching of Sport from August 2020 until May 2022. She was a part of 17 Southwest Minnesota State school records and coached seven athletes to those school records.
Before Southwest Minnesota State, Ulrich attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she obtained a Bachelor's of Science with a concentration in Health Promotion and Wellness. While at UWSP, Ulrich was a captain of the Indoor and Outdoor Women's Track and Field Team for the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 season.
"I'm excited to add Lydia to our coaching staff," said Syverson. "She brings a skill set that will help us continue to build on the success we have had but even more important is her ability to understand how to do that within the D-III philosophy as a former D-III student-athlete herself. She came highly recommended by coaches I know which is important to me. Her commitment to the health and wellness of her athletes both on and off the track is a great fit for Berry and also something I know will help our team compete at their best. She will be responsible for coaching the jumps, assisting with the sprints, and overseeing many of the day to day operations of the program."