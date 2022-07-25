Fans of international soccer will get the chance to see a high-level match close to home this week.
The Under-20 Guatemala National Team will make a trip to Rome to play in a competitive match against the North Georgia Soccer Academy. The contest is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium.
"This is amazing news," said Rome High boys head soccer coach Luis Goya. "We want to encourage all soccer fans and our community to come and enjoy a competitive, quick-paced, professional soccer match played for the first time in the historic Barron Stadium. This national team is having an amazing season, and because of there hard work and dedication they have qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia."
Tickets will be available at the gate prior to the game on Wednesday, and the cost for an adult ticket is $30. Children 12 and under will receive free admission.
This is only the second time in the country's history that the U-20 Guatemala National Team has qualified for the World Cup after previously making the field in 2011.
The team recently went 4-2 at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship as they won four straight matches after dropping their opening match of the tournament. The four straight wins allowed them to advance to the semifinals before they lost a tough one in a penalty-kick shootout to the Dominican Republic.