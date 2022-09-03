Carrollton junior tailback Bryce Hicks took a handoff and accelerated past two Rome defenders and into the end zone late Friday night upping the Trojans lead to 23-6 and capping off a night where he gained over 100 yards on the ground and in the air and helped lead the homesteading Class 7A Trojans to the big win at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
The Trojans’ offense seemed to be hitting on all cylinders as Carrollton (3-0) drove the field on its first two drives with both ending on touchdown tosses from freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis found tight end Jordan White for a 10-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to cap one drive and hit Takare Lipscomb for a 14-yard touchdown to end the Trojans’ second drive and stake them to a 13-0 lead with 2:49 remaining in the opening quarter.
Rome’s offense got going on its next drive. Rome quarterback Reece Fountain rolled to his right and chucked a deep ball to Will Bray who fought off a defensive back, grabbed the ball and raced into the end zone, cutting the Trojans’ lead to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolves’ defense came up big next as a Rome defender forced Hicks to fumble at the goal line on a play where it looked like he would score a touchdown. Instead, Rome recovered the ball, and the Wolves’ offense began moving.
Rome (2-1) launched out on a 13-play drive going all the way to the Trojans’ 14-yard line before missing a field goal attempt.
Rome’s defense forced a three and out, and the Wolves’ again managed to move inside Carrollton’s 20 only to have the Trojans intercept a pass in the end zone, allowing them to take a 13-6 lead into halftime.
The Trojans added a 35-yard field goal with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter, while Rome’s offense had issues with penalties and was unable to get anything going in the third.
The Wolves managed to get the chains moving in the fourth quarter and drove all the way to the Trojans’ 29-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. The Trojans would use the possession change to score the final touchdown and effectively end the game.
Lewis finished the night completing 22-of-26 passes for two touchdowns. Fountain finished with 25 completions on 35 attempts with one interception and one touchdown.
DK Daniel led all Rome receivers with 89 yards, while Will Bray added 76 and the lone score for the Wolves. Jaedon Harmon led all Rome tailbacks with 43 yards on nine carries.
Stephiylan Green led Rome tacklers with 6.5 tackles and one sack, while Alto Moore added six tackles and Tyson Brown recorded 5.5 tackles.
The Wolves will look bounce back when they return to action next week at Barron Stadium playing host to Class 7A Pebblebrook.