To achieve high goals like Darlington and Model did this past season, a team must have players they can count on in crucial situations.
For the Tigers, it was D’Marion Floyd. For the Devils, it was brothers, Jakenes and Jeremias Heard. That trio helped lead their respective teams to region titles and state tournament wins in 2022-23, with Model going all the way to the Class AA final four and Darlington pushing into the Class A Division I second round.
The impact the trio made on the court has earned each top honors on this year’s Rome News-Tribune Boys All-County Team as Co-Players of the Year.
Below, you will find the specific info on what all three accomplished along with the rest of the local selections, including first team and honorable mention, made up of the seven local high schools.
Co-Player of the Year D’Marion Floyd Darlington, G, Jr.
Floyd was unguardable most of the time during his junior season as he used his speed, instincts and ball-handling ability to create optimal scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He averaged 16 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals on average. His efforts rewarded him with region player of the year, Seven Hills Rotary Club Christmas Tournament MVP and all-state honors, as well as being invited to compete in the GBCA Junior All-Star Game.
Co-Player of the Year Jakenes Heard Model, G/F, Sr.
Heard was one of those players that could be characterized as a Swiss army knife. The senior contributed in every facet of the game for the Devils, including leading the team in scoring with 14.8 points per game and narrowly missing averaging a double-double with 8.8 rebounds per game. He also dished out three assists on average and was great on the defensive end with two steals and 1.9 blocks per game, usually while guarding the opposing team’s top offensive threat. He was the 7-AA Co-Player of the Year.
Co-Player of the Year Jeremias Heard Model, F, Jr.
Heard made his huge physical presence felt as opponents had to throw two and sometimes three defenders at him to try to limit his production in the paint on the offensive end. His size paid dividends on the defensive end as well during Model’s run to a region title and first trip to the final four. The junior post averaged a double-double with 12 points and 10.6 rebounds per game and blocked two shots per game as he was named 7-AA Co-Player of the Year.
First Team Jack Bell Darlington, G, Jr.
Bell was one of the Tigers’ most consistent scorers as he could knock down 3-pointers routinely and get to the rim. The junior averaged 10 points per game and four rebounds per game and was named an all-region first team honoree during the Tigers’ run to a region title and berth in the second round of the state tournament.
Trenton Cothran Armuchee, G, Soph.
Cothran served as the Indians’ top offensive threat by scoring 15.2 points per game thanks to his ability to shoot it from the outside and maneuver himself into the paint for close looks at the basket. The sophomore also pulled down 5.3 rebounds and dished out 1.3 assists on average.
Jay Davis Unity Christian, G, Jr.
Davis made a huge jump from his sophomore to junior season and was a flat-out stat-stuffer for the Lions. He used his impressive athleticism to total 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to average a double-double and added that to 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and one block on average as he was an all-region and GAPPS All-Star selection.
Jayden Hames Model, G, Jr.
Hames provided the Devils with consistent scoring at the guard position as he could get hot from 3-point range and also drive it to the rim. The junior scored 10.3 points per game and added three rebounds, two steals and 1.6 assists on average as an all-region second team pick.
Cameron Keith Rome, G, Sr.
Keith impressed with his ability to score in different ways, including lethal 3-point shooting as he knocked down 70 total 3s and shot 43.5% from that range on the season. In all the senior averaged 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game to help the Wolves earn a state tournament berth and was named a 6-AAAAAA all-region first team selection.
Szymon Paluch Darlington, G/F, Sr.
Paluch was a crafty player that used his length and scoring ability from inside and outside to hurt opponents this past season. The senior scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds per game to help Darlington to a region title and was an all-region first team selection and a member of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament all-tournament team.
Alex Rhoades Pepperell, F, Sr.
Rhoades brought the same energy and effort into each game for the Dragons and was a consistent contributor all season. The senior just missed averaging a double-double with 9.5 points and nine rebounds per game. He had seven total double-doubles and was named to the all-region second team. He had a knack for being in the right place at the right time also, drawing 29 charges.
Braxton Wade Rome, G, Jr.
Wade picked up much of the scoring load for the Wolves, putting together several huge games offensively. The junior averaged 14.5 points per game, including knocking down 52 3-pointers, and grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game as well en route to an all-region second team selection.
Austin Wilkerson Unity Christian, G, Sr.
Wilkerson was a nightmare to guard for opposing defenses with his smooth offensive skillset that awarded him numerous ways to put the ball in the basket. The senior averaged 20.3 points per game and contributed in several other areas also with 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals on average. He went over the 1,500-point mark for his career this past season and was an all-region, all-state and GAPPS All-Star selection.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Logan Benedict (G, Jr.), Jordan Joyce (F, Sr.)
Coosa: Joseph Richardson (G, Sr.), Ashton Williams (G, Sr.)
Darlington: Braden Bell (G, Sr.), Mackay Rush (F, Jr.)
Model: Stevie Dallas (G, Soph.), Noah Travis (G, Soph.)
Pepperell: Gage Owens (G, Sr.), DJ Rogers (G, Sr.)
Rome: Antonio Foster (F, Sr.), Jamiel Williams (F, Soph.)
Unity Christian: Johnny Whitley (G, Sr.)