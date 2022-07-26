Three swimmers from the Three Rivers Swim Club in Rome recently put together some impressive performances in the 2022 14-Under Long-Course State Championship Meet July 14-17 at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
Jake Medley, 13, competed in four events in the boy’s 13-14 year-old division earning personal record times in each event. He dropped 2.93 seconds in the 100 meter butterfly during finals with an AAA time of 1:03.41 landing him in 13th place and 18th in the 100 freestyle with an AAA time of 58.68 which was a 3.33 second drop from his seed time.
In the 50 meter freestyle, Medley placed 15th overall when he dropped 0.51 seconds from his seed time finishing the race with an AAA time of 26.72 seconds. Medley placed 35th in the 100 meter backstroke during preliminaries with an A time of 1:11.14 when he dropped 0.90 seconds from his seed time. Medley’s AAA times in the 100 meter butterfly, 100 meter freestyle and 50 meter freestyle earned him Georgia All-Star Honors.
Kadey Clonts, 14 competed in the girl’s 13-14 year-old division. She placed 22nd in the 100 meter freestyle during preliminaries with an AA time of 1:04.17 and 42nd in the 50 meter freestyle with an AA time of 30.12. She also placed 52nd in the 100 meter breaststroke when she dropped 1.69 seconds from her seed time earning a personal record time of 1:29.08.
Westlynn Epps, 14, also competed in the girls 13-14 year-old division. She placed 24th in the 100 meter backstroke during finals with an AA time of 1:13.62, which was a 3.54 second drop from her seed time. She placed 20th in the 100 meter freestyle with an AA time of 1:04.67 and 16th in the 200 meter backstroke with an AA time of 2:35.77 which was a time improvement of 0.84 seconds. Epps placed 49th in the 50 meter freestyle during preliminaries with an AA time of 30.36 seconds.