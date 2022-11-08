Peyton Breissinger was named Offensive Player of the Year, Kate Whittle was named Defensive Player of the Year and Caitlyn Moriarty earned Coach of the Year honors as the Southern Athletic Association announced its yearly awards for the 2022 volleyball season.
In all, six Vikings earned All-SAA recognition, including five First Team members and one Second Team member.
A four-time All-SAA honoree, Breissinger cleared the 1,000-point mark for her career earlier this season in addition to earning SAA Offensive Player of the Week honors once during 2022. The senior from Cincinnati, Ohio, had 13 double-doubles during the 2022 season and needs just two kills in the NCAA Tournament for 300 this year.
An SAA All-Tournament selection on Sunday, Breissinger saved some of her best work for last when she recorded a career-high 25 kills along with 12 digs in the SAA Championship final against Birmingham-Southern.
Whittle, a sophomore from Lexington, Ky., established herself as Berry's starting libero early in the season and never gave the jersey up. Ranking 11th in the country in digs per set with 5.95, Whittle played in every set for the Vikings and never had fewer than 13 digs in a match. The Vikings are undefeated this season whenever Whittle reaches 25 digs in a match (8-0).
Moriarty adds another SAA Coach of the Year plaque to her mantle, the fourth in her illustrious career as Berry's head coach. Earlier this season, Moriarty cleared the 150-win threshold in a win at Sewanee, and the alumna of Christopher Newport currently has a career record of 166-35.
Joining Breissinger and Whittle as First Team All-SAA selections are Jazzy Innis, Emily Rapach and Molly Bergin.
Innis, a junior from Johns Creek, Ga., ranks second on the squad in kills with 246 for a kills per set average of 2.83. An SAA All-Tournament honoree, Innis has 10 double-doubles in 2022 and set a career-high in digs in a match with 21 against Oglethorpe in the SAA semifinals. Innis is second on the Vikings team in points with 291 in 2022.
Rapach repeats as a First Team All-SAA selection after earning SAA Player of the Year honors in 2021. The SAA Championship MVP, Rapach cleared 3,000 career assists during the tournament. She hit 50 assists in a match four times this season and set the Berry record for assists in a four-set match with 50 at Hendrix Oct. 1. The redshirt senior is currently averaging 10.55 assists per set.
Bergin also repeats as a First Team All-SAA selection, earning the honor for the third time in her career. The senior from Cumming, Ga., has hit .257 this season with 225 kills. Bergin has added a career-best 65 total blocks to her totals, giving her 192 for her career. In the SAA Championship match, Bergin surpassed 1,000 career points.
Berry's Second Team All-SAA honoree is Olivia Mallow, who developed into a tremendous blocking force during the season. The junior from Leesburg, Va., was an SAA Honorable Mention selection last year. Mallow has collected 96 total blocks this year, including a career-high of nine in the SAA Championship match. Offensively, Mallow has reached double-digit kills on four occasions this season, including a career-high of 16 against Birmingham-Southern Nov. 6.
Vikings head to Transylvania for NCAA Regionals
Berry will open up the 2022 NCAA Division III National Tournament against a familiar foe from earlier this season as the Vikings will face Covenant College in the first round of the Transylvania Regional in Lexington, Ky.
The Vikings hosted Covenant earlier this season as part of the Berry National Invitational. Berry earned a 3-0 win over the Scots in the final match of the tournament Sept. 10, improving Berry to 4-2 overall on the young season.
The match put the Scots at 1-6 on the season, but things improved for the squad from Lookout Mountain, Ga., once play in the College Conference of the South started. Covenant finished the season with a CCS record of 14-2 to earn a 21-11 record overall. Middle hitter Emma Kalbfleisch led the team in kills per set with 2.64 as she was one of three players to see action in every match for the Scots.
Berry will enter with an overall record of 23-4 following Sunday's five-set thriller against Birmingham-Southern, which saw the Vikings pull out the win in the fifth set, 15-11.
In other first round matches at the Transylvania Regional, Emory will play Bethany, Transylvania plays Randolph-Macon and Carnegie Melon will take on Southern Virginia, with the winner of that match facing the winner of the Berry/Covenant contest.
Winners of the eight regionals will travel to Pittsburgh, Penn., for the remaining three rounds, with a champion crowned Nov. 19.