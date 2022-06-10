A tradition that goes back more than 30 years continued this week as the Big Blue Basketball Camp was held at Model High, and close to 150 youth players from the area participated in the four days of instruction, competition and fun.
The camp, which was open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade, started on Monday and ran through Thursday with each day’s session going from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With such a large group of campers, Model girls head basketball coach Sally Echols, her assistant coaches, players and other volunteers divided them up into groups by age and were able to utilize four separate gyms on the Model campus for drills, instruction and games.
“It is really one of my favorite weeks of the year,” said the veteran coach Echols. “To be around 150 young girls that are just excited about the game of basketball is great to see. To see their faces and how excited they were to work hard and have fun this week really makes this camp special. We worked with all ages from 5 up to 14, and we were really proud of how much we got to do with them this week.”
Each day of camp had a separate theme, including Crazy Sock Day on Monday, Favorite Team Jersey Day on Tuesday, Wacky Wednesday for bright or neon colors and Camp T-Shirt Day on Thursday. (Each camper received a Big Blue T-shirt for their participation in camp.)
There were daily awards presented for standout campers, and overall awards presented on Thursday, including Campers of the Week, the Cole Couey Teammate Award and Hustle Award, among others. Each age group got to show off a little bit of what they learned during a closing presentation in front of family and friends Thursday as well.
Echols said there was a big emphasis on helping the campers improve as basketball players in the basic areas of the game but also instilling a positive mindset that should help them as they continue to develop in athletics and life.
“We definitely did work on fundamentals, and really just helped them learn more about the game. It was some of the kids’ first time ever hearing about a lot of the basketball stuff we taught this week,” said Echols. “But we also wanted to show them that they are not defined by their success or failure and that their value is greater than just a sport. I hope that and showing them the value of being part of a team sport really makes an impact on them, especially the ones that got their first experience with Big Blue.”
Along with the camp staff, which included coaches and current players, several other former Model players were back to help out, including recent national championship winner Victaria Saxton. The South Carolina senior worked with campers throughout the week and was the guest speaker Monday where she talked about the sacrifices and work ethic needed to achieve great success.
While a lot of the field of the campers was made up of students from the Model district, Echols said Big Blue, which is one of the largest summer youth camps in the area, is really open to anyone in Floyd County and beyond.
“I think Big Blue stretches beyond just Model and is part of the Rome and Floyd Community as a whole,” said Echols. “We had kids from all over. It’s not just about getting them excited about Model basketball but getting them excited about the game of basketball itself. That’s what we love to do. We want to help grow the game.”
This week’s camp was just the first of two weeks of Big Blue as the boys camp will be held next week, from Monday through Thursday. That one is also open to boys from kindergarten through eighth grade. For more information or to sign up, visit the Model High website or Facebook page or email Model High boys head coach Jacob Travis at jtravis@floydboe.net.