This week, the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament is missing one of its fixtures.
Local radio legend Randy Davis, who was a mainstay at the tournament for decades, passed away in October.
For many basketball fans in Rome, Davis was “the voice of the Christmas tournament,” and his play-by-play broadcasts are deeply etched into the tournament’s rich history.
In recent years, Davis teamed up with his son, Matt, to call the games. This week, Matt is calling the games without his partner.
The younger Davis said it will likely be an emotional week, but will part of the healing process.
“Being here this week is good for me because it brings back so many good memories,” the younger Davis said on Wednesday night. “Dad loved this tournament.”
Matt handled the play-by-play duties for the final two games of Wednesday night’s opening-round action of the tournament.
“People often say to me, ‘I am sure it will be hard getting through that first Christmas and first Thanksgiving without your dad,” said Matt. “And while that is true, what has really been hard for me was doing that first football game without him — and now doing my first Christmas tournament without him. Those things have always been such a big part of our lives for our whole family.”
In other news from the Christmas Tournament:
STARS OF THE SHOW: The opening round of the tournament featured plenty of top-level performances.
Darlington’s Patrick Shelley was the night’s most explosive player, pouring in 26 points in Darlington’s win over Coosa.
For the Armuchee girls, Olivia Moses and Jaslyn Edwards each posted double-doubles in the Lady Indians’ 41-36 victory over Coosa. Moses finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Edwards added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
For Unity Christian’s boys, Austin Wilkerson scored a team-high 17 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of the fourth quarter during the Lions’ eventual 49-47 loss to Armuchee. Armuchee's Logan Benedict had 14 for the Indians, including nine in the final period to key his team's fourth-quarter rally.
Pepperell’s Morgan Willingham scored eight of her game-high 14 points during a tightly-contested fourth quarter to help the Lady Dragons slip past Unity Christian, 44-40, in Wednesday’s opener.
FREE THROW WOES: Troubles at the foul line seemed to be a common theme during Wednesday’s opening-round action.
In the Pepperell-Unity Christian girls game, the two teams combined to make just 21-of-43 (48 percent) from the foul line. Pepperell converted 10-of-18 (55 percent), and Unity Christian was 11-of-25 (44 percent).
On the boys side, Unity Christian finished 8-of-24 (33 percent) from the foul line — a stat that proved costly in a narrow 49-47 loss to Armuchee.
BYE, BYE, BYE: The two teams that received first-round byes in this year’s tournament — Chattanooga boys and Rome girls — will each make their first appearances on Thursday. The Chattanooga boys will face Rome and the Rome girls will face Pepperell.
VETERAN ON THE WHISTLE: If you've been to the Christmas Tournament over the last several years, you've probably seen veteran local referee Lyndon Huckaby calling a game. He's been on the whistle for the last 52 years, working high school games.
Huckaby, who resides in Floyd County, is still active as an official. He called the first two games of Wednesday's opening-round action at Armuchee.