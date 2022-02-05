The 2021 prep football season in Rome and Floyd County featured plenty of excitement in the form of thrilling games, incredible individual performances and impressive accomplishments.
The local area is filled with great teams that did some big things on the field this past season, and each of those teams had several key players they could lean on to make those big things happen. Today, the Rome News-Tribune is honoring the players that had the biggest impact on their team’s success this past Fall with the naming of the All-Area Football Team.
The team is made up of a First-Team Offense, First-Team Defense and First-Team All-Purpose as well as Honorable Mention selections from the seven schools within Floyd County (Darlington, Rome, Pepperell, Armuchee, Model, Coosa, Unity Christian).
Each of those First-Team units are led by either a Player of the Year or Co-Players of the Year, but the top honor among today’s picks is the All-Area Most Valuable Player. That honor goes to Darlington senior Patrick Shelley, who was one of the main keys to the Tigers’ 11-2 season, Region 7-A Private Championship and run to the Class A Private Elite Eight as he made plays both on the offensive side at quarterback and defensively as a safety.
The top offensive honors are split between two guys that helped their respective teams put up big numbers on the scoreboard throughout the season, one doing it mainly through the passing game and the other as a big-play threat in the running game. Those two, Rome quarterback Reece Fountain and Pepperell running back DJ Rogers, are being named the All-Area Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
On the defensive side, there was one game-changer that stood out from the pack as he was a the driving force behind one of the top defensive groups in the area and the state. Rome defensive lineman Stephiylan Green is being honored as this year’s All-Area Defensive Player of the Year for his great junior season.
One other Rome player earned a top honor among this year’s selections as well as he made plays wherever in all three phases for the Wolves. Because of that playmaking ability, senior Bryson Hill is this year’s All-Area All-Purpose Player of the Year.
Below you will find more info on the exploits of the players mentioned already as well as they rest of the picks for the different First Team units.
Here is the full RN-T All-Area Football Team:
MVP Patrick Shelley QB/DB, Darlington, Sr.
Shelley didn’t get to play for the Tigers until their fourth game of the season due to an injury suffered over the summer, but once he got on the field, he made sure to make up for lost time. The senior was a true dual-threat at quarterback as he threw for 714 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 635 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry and was able to come through with clutch play after clutch play for Darlington’s offense, including being instrumental in multiple second-half comeback wins. When he wasn’t directing the offense as the signal-caller, the senior was making his presence felt on the defensive side of the ball, more specifically, in the defensive backfield. From his free safety position, Shelley greatly affected the opponents’ passing game but also was dynamic enough to come up and make some huge tackles to stop the run. In all he finished with 66 tackles, four tackles-for-loss, five pass break-ups, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions returned for touchdowns and one fumble returned for a touchdown.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE Co-Player of the Year Reece Fountain QB, Rome, Soph.
Fountain might only be a sophomore, but he showed the poise of a veteran as he directed the Wolves offense to achieving big things in 2021 en route to their Region 5-AAAAAA title. The QB threw for 2,312 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 178-of-264 attempts as he was able to get the ball in the hands of Rome’s numerous playmakers. The crazy thing is Fountain might’ve had even bigger numbers in the passing game if not for the Wolves leading big in several of their games through the season.
Co-Player of the Year DJ Rogers RB, Pepperell, Jr.
Rogers was a home-run threat for the Dragons’ offense as he could take it the distance at any time, whether that be after taking a handoff or catching a pass out of the backfield. The junior back finished the season with 1,478 yards on the ground on 194 carries (7.6 yards per rush) and scored 21 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yard TD reception in Pepperell’s Class AA State Playoffs first-round matchup at Callaway.
Jarvis Adams OL, Rome, Soph.
Adams used his massive frame to his advantage in the trenches as he was one of the Wolves’ most consistent offensive lineman during his sophomore season. The All-Region selection was a key to Rome’s running game, creating holes for the backs to get through, and also held up well in pass protection when the Wolves needed to air it out.
Lem Azlin OL, Pepperell, Sr.
Azlin had a mean streak up front and was a tone-setter for the Dragons’ offense. The LaGrange College signee had an average grade of 84 percent during his final season in Lindale and racked up 17 pancake blocks as well as eight knockdown blocks for Pepperell’s smash-mouth unit on his way to being named First-Team All-Region in 7-AA.
Charles Dupree OL, Rome, Jr.
Dupree was a captain and leader on the Wolves’ offensive line in 2021. The junior might not have been the biggest offensive lineman on the field, but he made up for it with his heart and toughness as he impacted the running and passing game during a Second-Team All-Region season for Rome.
Gus Gammage OL, Darlington, Jr.
Gammage was a “devastating” blocker at the line of scrimmage according to his coach, and used his great feet and explosiveness to cause big problems for opposing defensive linemen and linebackers. He was a leader among a talented and cohesive offensive line unit for the Tigers and was named the 7-A Private Lineman of the Year.
Gatlin Hancock OL, Darlington, Jr.
Hancock played with incredible intensity and aggressiveness up front for Darlington and was a physical block-finisher according to his coach. The junior is not one to take a play off and went hard from snap to whistle all the time. He was named a First-Team All-Region selection on the offensive line and also made several plays on the defensive line when asked as a rare two-way player.
Matthew Waddell QB, Pepperell, Jr.
Waddell was a steady leader as the quarterback of the Dragons’ offense and seemed to improve with each game this past season. The junior threw for 1,394 yards and eight touchdowns and also made a mark in the rushing game with 330 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as he was named a First-Team All-Region selection in 7-AA.
Caleb Thompson RB, Darlington, Sr.
Thompson is one of those running backs that make plays in multiple ways whether that be making a defender miss, putting his head down for tough yards after contact or using his speed to get down the field in a hurry. As a senior, he ran for 1,047 yards on 155 carries which was good for a 6.8 yards-per-carry average to go with 14 touchdowns. He did all that while also contributing big plays as a defensive back on the other side of the ball with 71 tackles, eight pass break-ups, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Dekaylon Daniel WR, Rome, Soph.
Daniel was a consistent target in the passing game as a sophomore as he hauled in 51 catches for 556 yards and six touchdowns. He was able to use his speed and route-running ability to make plays on short and intermediate routes as well as catching several deep balls for Rome.
Martel Hight WR, Rome, Jr.
Hight was the go-to guy for the Wolves when they needed a big catch to move the sticks or get in the end zone. The junior, who recently committed to Louisville, caught 62 passes for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns. He could very well be a First-Team Defense pick too as he made 44 tackles and had four interceptions as a cornerback.
Talan Shirey WR, Darlington, Soph.
Shirey is an explosive receiver who averaged 16.1 yards per catch for the Tigers as a sophomore. He used his ability to track the ball and go and get it in the air to make several impressive plays throughout the season. He finished with 436 yards on 27 receptions with four touchdowns and also had some big returns on kickoffs and punts.
Martavious Collins TE, Rome, Soph.
Despite being a focal point of opposing defenses in a lot of games, the sophomore tight end still made his share of plays for Rome. He finished the year with 21 catches for 268 yards and two touchdown but was also a great blocker that almost served as an extra offensive lineman on the field. He is one of the best tight ends in the country in the 2024 class and already has offers from several Power-5 programs.
Malik Drinic TE, Armuchee, Sr.
Drinic was a guy that the Indians could count on offensively, whether he was catching passes or making crucial blocks at tight end. The senior caught 16 passes for 279 yards for an average of 17.4 yards per catch to go with two receiving touchdowns. He also graded out as an 84 percent blocker and earned a First-Team All-Region nod.
Steven Villatoro K, Pepperell, Jr.
A solid kicker is not a luxury many high school teams have, but the Dragons certainly have one with Villatoro. The junior connected on all 31 of his extra-point attempts as well as making eight field goals throughout the season with a long of 37 yards.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Player of the Year Stephiylan Green DL, Rome, Jr.
Despite being the focus of opposing offense’s blocking schemes, Green was still unblockable pretty much all season. The junior defensive lineman wreaked havoc in the backfield, busting up tons of plays by the Wolves’ opponents before they could even get started. The imposing force finished with 53.5 total tackles to go with 9.5 sacks and 12 tackles-for-loss, and that’s while being double-teamed most of the time by offensive linemen. Green is one of the top defensive line prospects in the country for the 2023 class and already has several offers from big-time Power-5 programs throughout the nation.
Tyson Brown DL, Rome, Jr.
Brown had a stellar junior season up front for the Wolves’ defense as he was named an All-Region selection for the 5-AAAAAA champs. He racked up 64.5 total tackles, including 10 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks, and when he wasn’t making the play on the ball-carrier, he was eating up blocks to allow the talented players behind him at linebacker and defensive back to make tackles in open space.
Daniel Jolly DL, Model, Jr.
Jolly was one of the anchors up front for the Devils’ defense as he made play after play during his junior campaign. He finished with 54 tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and six sacks while also making two tackles in the end zone for safeties and forcing a fumble. His impact didn’t end on defense as he was crucial on special teams as well with two blocked punts and two blocked PATs or field goals.
Christian McCluney DL, Darlington, Sr.
As the nose tackle for the Tigers, McCluney was key to his team’s defense by creating penetration in the backfield as he routinely knocked back centers and guards at the point of attack. His coach said the senior has a great motor and was the emotional leader for his teammates this past season while also producing on the field with 49 tackles, four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
Brennen Tillery DL, Pepperell, Sr.
Tillery was one of the leaders of the Dragons’ defensive unit as he excelled in his role along the line of scrimmage. The senior graded out at 87 percent for the season and had 31 solo tackles, 36 assists, 12 tackles-for-loss and four sacks. He also contributed eight quarterback hurries to throw off the timing of the opponents’ passing game and had a knack for being around the ball with five fumble recoveries on his way to an All-Region selection.
Kolby Davis LB, Pepperell, Sr.
Davis packed a lot of punch at linebacker for Pepperell as he led the team in tackles with 86 while earning a First-Team All-Region selection in 7-AA. The senior graded out at 82 percent for the season while being asked to do multiple things on defense and had three tackles-for-loss and two interceptions.
Joel Lowenberg LB, Darlington, Fr.
Lowenberg burst on the scene as a freshman to have a huge year for the Tigers. He was the leading tackler on the team with 144 total stops (90 solo) and handled the responsibility of calling the defense and making adjustments on the field as he showed the maturity of an upperclassman. He added 14 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, four pass break-ups, one interception and one fumble to go with his impressive tackle total.
Alto Moore LB, Rome, Soph.
Moore progressed as the season went along and played his best football down the stretch with big performances in crucial games. He led the Wolves’ defense in tackles from his linebacker position where he finished with 82 total stops to go along with four sacks and four tackles-for-loss during his sophomore season.
Ryland Steen LB, Armuchee, Soph.
Steen was consistent throughout the 2021 season and used his instincts and athleticism to be in the right place at the right time for some game-changing plays for the Indians. The sophomore tallied 70 total tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and two sacks, while also snagging two interceptions, recovering one fumble and racking up four quarterback pressures.
Riley Ross DB, Armuchee, Sr.
Ross made some great plays on the back end of the Indians’ defense as a safety as he was able to make an impact against both the pass and the run. The senior had 40 total tackles, three interceptions, three tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble for Armuchee, who finished with an above .500 record for the first time since 2009.
Jacob Seagraves DB, Armuchee, Soph.
Seagraves was the Indians’ top corner and greatly affected the passing game of opponents by sticking with receivers and also being opportunistic with his chances to force turnovers. The sophomore led the team with four interceptions and had three pass break-ups while also totaling 19 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one quarterback pressure.
Dillon Silver DB, Model, Jr.
As a safety, Silver was in the middle of a lot of plays on defense for the Devils as he had a large total of tackles with 81 and forced multiple turnovers. The junior had one interception and one forced fumble to go with three tackles-for-loss and one interception while being one of the leaders of a young Model defense.
Eli Thompson DB, Darlington, Jr.
Thompson was a two-way player for the Tigers, standing out at both corner and receiver during his team’s run to a region title and Elite Eight appearance this past season. On the defensive side of the ball, the junior was the top cover corner for Darlington, routinely being matched up against the opponents’ top receiver. He recorded 11 pass break-ups and four interceptions as well as one forced fumble to go with his 29 total tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
Corey Gardhigh P, Rome, Soph.
Gardhigh stepped into the punter’s role for Rome this season and was big for his team in the field position battle on the rare occasion where the Wolves’ offense faced fourth-down situations. The sophomore punted 32 total times in 2021 and averaged 39 yards per punt while pinning the opposing offense deep several times.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-PURPOSE Player of the Year Bryson Hill RB/DB/KR, Rome, Sr.
Hill was on the field on almost every unit Rome had this past Fall, and he made spectacular plays in all three phases. The senior was a 1,000-plus yard rusher on the offensive side of the ball with 19 total rushing touchdowns and multiple 200-yard games. He also was one of the Wolves’ top cornerbacks on defense where he totaled 50 tackles and one interception, and he rounded out his game by being a big play waiting to happen as a kick returner, where he had several long returns on kickoffs to either get into the end zone or set up the offense with great starting field position.
DJ Hames RB/DB/KR, Coosa, Jr.
Hames was on the field a lot for the Eagles as he made an impact as a running back, defensive back and returner as a junior. He racked up 583 yards rushing on 93 carries with five touchdowns on offense, he had 48 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, eight pass break-ups, one interception and one sack on defense and he returned seven kickoffs for 232 total yards on special teams.
Bailey Mohler RB/LB, Unity Christian, Sr.
In eight-man football, players are asked to do a lot, and that was the case for Mohler as he starred on both sides of the ball for the Lions. As a running back, the senior ran for 758 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns. On defense at linebacker, he had 61 tackles (28 solo, 33 assists) to go with nine tackles-for-loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
John Nance QB, Unity Christian, Sr.
Nance led the Lions’ offense and was impressive as a passer and a runner during his team’s strong 2021 season that included a deep playoff run. The senior threw for 1,415 yards and 22 touchdowns but was also the team’s leading rusher with 1,700 yards on 195 attempts with 25 touchdowns on the ground.
Joey Samples LB/FB/H, Model, Jr.
Samples did a little bit of everything for the Devils this past season, making an impact on the defensive line and as a full-back or H-back on offense. Defensively, the junior had 79 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble, and on the offensive side of the ball, he ran for 297 yards and caught 11 passes for 121 yards while scoring three touchdowns and creating seven pancake blocks.
Jon Shields DB/WR/KR, Pepperell, Sr.
Shields was all over the field in all three phases for the Dragons as a defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner. On defense, the senior Berry signee had 61 tackles, six pass break-ups, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Offensively, he led the team with 25 receptions and 344 yards in the passing game and was tied for the lead with three receiving touchdowns. He was also a dynamic kick and punt returner with multiple big returns this season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Armuchee: JJ House (WR, Sr.), John Early (LB, Sr.), Jesse Smith (LB, Jr.)
Coosa: Deolis Milsap (DL, Sr.), Gage Cole (LB, Sr.), Harley Brock (DB/WR, Jr.), Jacob Hughes (DL, Jr.), Dalton Denton (RB, Sr.), Conner Soals (OL, Soph.)
Darlington: Truitt Hayworth (OL, Soph.), Briant Powell (DL, Jr.), DJ Johnson (DL, Sr.), Alan Cordero (LB, Sr.), Jack Good (LB, Jr.), Ryland Scott (K, Jr.), D’Marion Floyd (RB, Soph.), Thomas Bethel (WR, Sr.), Mason McKenzie (LS, Sr.)
Model: Hunter Cleveland (OL, Jr.), Anthone Williams (LB, Sr.)
Pepperell: Parker Glenn (OL, Jr.), Talal Laguda (DL, Sr.), Devin Frost (LB, Sr.), Erik Jensen (LB, Soph.)
Rome: Justin Terrell (DL, Soph.), Jaedon Harmon (DB, Fr.)
Unity Christian: Cooper Giddens (WR, Soph.), Price Dyer (TE/LB, Jr.)