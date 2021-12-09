Armuchee High senior Emily Tomlin signed a volleyball scholarship on Wednesday with Truett McConnell University (Cleveland, Ga.).
Tomlin said of the signing: “I would say it is definitely a lot of stress off my shoulders. I've been in the recruiting process since my sophomore year so to sign today and solidify where I'm going to college and play volleyball is important for me. I've worked really hard to have this so it also gives you a sense of accomplishment. It's just a good day.”
“I really like the family atmosphere (at Truett McConnell). It's not the biggest school so I feel like I can make genuine connections with other students and professors. And I really like the volleyball team. They were so welcoming. I really felt like that's where I belonged. Plus the location is perfect. It's not too far from home but not too close either.”
“I'll definitely miss Armuchee and being at home. I've always been kind of a homebody. I will miss my friends and family too, but I think this is much needed for me. It's going to help me grow. I'm ready. I'm going to try and soak in the rest of high school and not wish it away, but I'm also excited to get started at Truett McConnell.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Tomlin (second from left) are (seated, from left) mother Amy Tomlin, father Michael Tomlin, sister Bailey Tomlin, (standing, from left) Armuchee High principal John Rhodarmer, Armuchee High assistant volleyball coach Jeremy Dunagan, Armuchee High head volleyball coach Clint Decker, Truett McConnell head volleyball coach Mike Corbin and Armuchee High assistant volleyball coach Phil Wade.
Tomlin, along with Carlee Poole, who also signed with Truett McConnell on Wednesday, are the first two college volleyball signees in the history of the Armuchee program.