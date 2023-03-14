Fans still feeling the itch to watch high school basketball since the season ended a few weeks ago will get that chance Thursday as the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club hosts its Senior All-Star Game at Georgia Highlands College.
The contest will get going at 6 p.m. and consist of two boys teams made up of senior players from various teams throughout the northwest Georgia area. Former Unity Christian head boys coach Matt Claytor will coach one team, while Chattooga’s Jared Groce will coach the other.
Claytor stepped down following last season after leading the Lions program for several years, while Groce announced last month that he was stepping down from the Indians’ post after a successful run in Summerville over the last nine years.
“It’s such a blessing to get to be a part of this game. I am thankful that the Tip-Off Club puts this together in order to honor these kids who have led their teams so well,” Claytor said. “It should be a fun game. We’ve got some guys that will put on a show for the crowd. I told our team they weren’t allowed to pass up an opportunity to dunk.”
Local players taking the court for Claytor’s team, which has been designated as the home team, include Model’s Jakenes Heard, Rome’s Cameron Keith, Unity Christian’s Austin Wilkerson and Pepperell’s Alex Rhoades and Gage Owens.
Locals competing as part of Groce’s team include Darlington’s Szymon Paluch and Braden Bell and Armuchee’s Jordan Joyce.
The remaining roster spots for Team Groce will be filled out by Chattooga’s Trey Smith, Brady Groce, Bowden Heathcock and Damien Smith, Dade County’s Brody Cooper, Ringgold’s O’Reilly Matthews, LaFayette’s Jaden Morris and Zach Barrett and Excel Christian’s Jakaden Barkley.
Also competing for Team Claytor are Cartersville’s Romo Pace, Sam Wiedetz, Jaylen Scott and Tyren Miller and Gordon Central’s Mac McDaniel, Seth Haygood and Tyler Hedges.
This will be the first year the NWGA Tip-Off Club has hosted the event since before the COVID-19 pandemic, after having it several consecutive years prior at Georgia Highlands.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the NWGA Tip-Off Club, which helps support member schools in the northwest Georgia area.