Two timely goals and a couple of key saves powered Darlington to a 2-0 home win over Rabun County on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class A Division I state playoffs.
The goals came courtesy of AB Holcombe, who notched one in the eighth minute and the second in the 49th minute, while Darlington’s keeper Jennifer Martinez contributed eight saves, including two crucial ones in the waning moments of the first half.
“I think we really came out a little flat, but scoring that first goal helped energize the team,” Darlington coach Al Shorey said moments after getting an ice water bath from his players. “That was a great breakaway goal by AB Holcombe.”
The first half featured lots of potential scoring chances for the Lady Tigers (11-5) as well as a couple of key defensive plays. After Rabun County pressed forward the first few minutes, Darlington defender Abigail Baggett made a huge play. Standing on the goal line, she blocked a would-be goal and allowed Martinez to grab the save.
Moments later, Holcombe ran onto a long ball and out-sprinted two defenders to just outside the box. She then threw a quick juke to get separation from a pursuing defender and launched a shot into the middle left corner of the goal to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.
Five minutes later, Lillian Baggett laced a nice pass into the box to Noor Yassin whose shot got deflected by Rabun’s keeper Hannah Thompson.
A minute later, Darlington appeared to get a second goal but the play was ruled off sides. The Lady Tigers had several more chances with nice runs into the box but couldn’t find the back of the net again in the opening half.
The Lady Wildcats (7-7-2) gave Darlington a couple of scares right before halftime. Rabun had a nice shot off a corner kick that appeared to be going in, but Martinez made a diving save to knock the would-be goal away. A minute later Martinez saved a long shot attempt from the Lady Wildcats as the clock sounded, keeping Darlington with the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
“She (Martinez) has come up big for us all year long. That was a great save today, but we are used to it because she has one or two of those every single game to help keep us close,” Shorey said. “We always score just enough and she does the rest to keep us in the game, so that was big.”
Darlington’s offense seemed to come to life in the second half, as the Lady Tigers peppered the Lady Wildcats’ goal with numerous shots and came close to scoring several times. In the 49th minute, Elizabeth Ritchie managed to tap a ball into the box to Holcombe who swept it past Thompson and buried it in the net to up the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
“It’s always good to have that cushion and AB’s second goal gave us that,” Shorey said. “Noor had a couple of great shots too but they both hit the post. We just couldn't quite get that third goal.”
The Lady Tigers' Lillian Baggett had a nice shot on target in the 52nd minute that Thompson managed to save.
Yassin then had two solid shots that seemed destined for the back of the net. In the 56th minute, she swiped the ball from a Rabun defender on a goal kick and appeared to have the keeper beat only to have the shot deflect off the top right post. In the 67th minute, another shot from Yassin deflected off the post and although two Lady Tigers players tried to get to it, Thompson pounced on it for the save.
The big difference in the Lady Tigers’ offense from the first to second half came in an adjustment the coaching staff made at halftime.
“We kept everything the same, but we talked to the girls about being more decisive and explosive to the ball in the second half,” Shorey said. “I felt like we were a bit hesitant and waiting for someone else to go get the ball, so we just talked about being more explosive.”
The talk paid dividends as the Lady Tigers managed to take eight shots on target and kept the Lady Wildcats’ defense on its heels for the majority of the second half, not allowing Rabun hardly any chances to get back in the game.
When the Lady Wildcats did manage to get shots off in the second half, they either sailed wide, were blocked by defenders or gobbled up by Martinez. As the horn sounded on the win, players doused Shorey with a cooler of water and celebrated a win that has been a long time coming.
“It was a good win and most likely we will be on the road next week (in the second round),” Shorey said. “It’s always great to get a playoff win. The last time we got a playoff win these seniors were in pre-K.”
The Lady Tigers will play the winner of the Paideia vs. Jasper County first-round matchup on April 17 in the second round of the state playoffs.
In other first-round action involving local teams on Tuesday:
Commerce girls 11, Pepperell 1
The season came to an end for the Lady Dragons with a tough loss to No. 1 seed Commerce on the road in the first round of the Class A Division I state playoffs.
Pepperell finishes the season with a 9-6-1 record while Commerce advances to the second round to host Atlanta International on Monday.