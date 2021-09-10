Time is running out to register for this year’s POWERADE Power Dash 5K and Glow Walk, but everyone is in luck as the beloved half-off week has arrived.
If you haven’t registered, now is the perfect time because walkers can now register for $10 and runners can now register for $12.50. Registration is happening now at runsignup.com or at 1 Shorter Ave.
The race and glow walk are set for Saturday, Sept. 25 at Ridge Ferry Park with the 5K beginning at approximately 7:15 p.m. followed by the glow walk at 7:35 p.m. The race and walk will both have measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID.
The event also features a flat, fast course that serves as Peachtree qualifier along with the added fun of lots of lights and glowing arches marking the trails and cool age group awards along with plenty of ice cold POWERADE and water at the finish.
Regular registration ends Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. Packet pick-up and late registration is set for Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Parks and Recreation headquarters at 1 Shorter Ave. For more information, visit rfpra.com/powerdash.