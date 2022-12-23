Time can be a funny thing.
When you are young, it always seems to move so agonizingly slow. You have to wait for school to be out and summertime to arrive, you have to wait to turn 16 so you can get your driver’s license, you have to wait to graduate high school and go off to college and be on your own.
But as you get older, time suddenly starts to move lightning-quick. You can’t comprehend how old your parents are, you can’t fathom how you’ve been out of high school for 20 or 30 years, and you can’t believe it’s been X-number of years since you had a certain experience or saw an old friend.
But sometimes, God smiles on you and slows down time for a brief moment, and you find yourself enjoying an experience and certain people from out of the blue, and it seems like you’ve gone back in time — even without a silver DeLorean.
That happened to me again this past weekend. Now living in the Atlanta area, I get to come back to Rome occasionally to cover a football game or a basketball game. But this weekend, I had the opportunity to be a part of the 69th annual Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament. I got to cover a few games for a couple of good friends, Matt Davis of WLAQ radio and Alex Farrer of the Rome News-Tribune.
Suddenly, it was like the 1990s and early 2000s again. The annual holiday tournament was a huge part of my life when I worked at the Rome Comcast TV station and later the RN-T. In between, while working at Berry College, I sometimes got to call a few games on the radio for the late, great Randy Davis (how I loved and admired that man.) So for many a December, I would drive out to Floyd College, night after night, and see numerous high school players and coaches battle it out for the Gold Ball trophies.
And along the way, I got to meet countless people. Working in the media in Rome, I dealt with hundreds of people over the years — athletes, principals, coaches, booster club presidents, police officers, athletic trainers, doctors, teachers, referees, parents and grandparents. And the nexus for all of these relationships was the Christmas tournament. You just knew you’d see people. Scores of people. Anyone and everyone. People went to see and be seen.
But you don’t appreciate it when you’re covering the tournament in your 20s or 30s. You have deadlines, video to edit, interviews to get, stats to add up. You just take for granted that you will see everyone at another basketball game in a few weeks in January, or at a track meet or baseball game in the spring, or at a Rome Braves game in the summer, or a football game in the fall.
But as you age, you learn to appreciate people more, as well as the times you get to see them. You realize that life is short, and it’s precious. You may not see so-and-so next year. The athletes graduate and go to college, coaches may retire, people move or pass away. So when you’re older, and you see a familiar face, you take a second and embrace that moment. You share a story from the past, or tell a joke, or ask about family, or talk about that great overtime game from 1997.
I got to see so many familiar faces this weekend. It was like a time warp. People who I saw daily or weekly when I was in the media here, now I see rarely, but when you do see them, the five or 10 or 20 or 30 years since you last saw them just melts away. And that connection with people is what matters — not who won or lost, not the score or the stats, but the people.
So to all those people who I got to see at Armuchee these past few days — even if it was just for a quick second to shake hands and ask “How ya doin’?”… it was great to see you again. Although I’m sure there’s a few I may forget to mention, getting to run into folks like Joseph Pethel and David Thornton and Milt Travis and Larry Bing and Sally Echols and David Honea and Danny Cole and Kristen Bell and Beth Wade and Bo Bragg and Scott Pierce and Sam Rush and Lyndon Huckaby and Tad Vaughn and Andy Akin… it made for a wonderful, albeit brief reunion, and it brought back a plethora of fantastic memories from the last quarter century (I covered my first Rome Christmas tournament in 1995. Where DOES the time go?)
All of you listed above, and many, many more, made this a wonderful pre-Christmas weekend for me. Thank you. And while we might cross paths again in a week or a month, if nothing else, I’ll see you at next year’s tournament.
Just tell me where to be… and what time.