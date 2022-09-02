It boggles my mind to even type this out, but as I sit here writing this column on Thursday, Sept. 1, I have now been the sports editor at the Rome News-Tribune for exactly one year.
It seems like just yesterday when I was starting this job with little clue how to do things, but certainly excited for the challenge. I have learned a lot over the past year in this position, but I still have so much more to improve at and room to grow.
In some ways, it seems like not too long ago, but at the same time, it feels like a lifetime ago.
So many sports sections have come and gone since last Sept. 1, and I have written so many stories on the incredible events I’ve gotten the opportunity to cover. I’ve also been overwhelmed at times with so much to do and never enough time to do it (or, at least, do it as well as I wanted to), but either way, things got done and the paper got out the next day.
It’s been stressful for sure. It’s been a challenge trying to cover local sports like I know it deserves to be covered in Rome and Floyd County. I’ve said it many times that I wish I had my own personal helicopter — a la Kirby Smart or Nick Saban — to get around to all the different games and events I need to cover, or that I could clone myself to be able to be at different places at one time (although I don’t think the world is ready for more than one of me).
But even with all the stress and challenges, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. This job is fun, unpredictable and so rewarding, and I am beyond thankful I get the chance to do it. I took a couple years outside of the sports writing world prior to this, and I can honestly say, being back in it, there is nothing else on this planet I feel better suited to do.
I am thankful for all the people who have helped along the way, from my fellow editorial staff here at the RN-T, to the numerous stringers (especially photographer extraordinaire Steven Eckhoff) to the coaches, players and administrators and anyone else I may have left out.
It’s been a great first year here, and I look forward to many more. As the GOAT, Nick Saban, once said, “I want everybody here to know, this is not the end. This is the beginning.”
AN Unpopular opinion on the state of high school football
I’m already prepared to have what I am about to say be unpopular among many who will read it. And keep in mind, I’m just an old sports writer that doesn’t have a kid competing in high school sports. But I feel like what I am about to say has to be said.
I love high school football. I know I share that love with a lot of people. But what I’ve seen in recent years has rubbed me the wrong way a bit.
I feel like a lot of the focus of high school football has turned away from being a part of a team and playing for the love of the game or your school or your community and shifted to just being a means to an end for athletes to get to the next level.
Now, don’t take this the wrong way. There is nothing wrong with wanting to play college football. In fact, I would say that if you don’t have the desire to work hard and make yourself into the best player you can be, you probably aren’t going to be a very good teammate.
But the value of a player on a high school football field shouldn’t be measured by who has offered them a scholarship, what preseason watch list they have been named to or which camp, clinic or visit they are going to the following weekend.
I feel like that’s all people care about sometimes these days.
The goal should be to work hard, play hard, do the best you can do for your teammates and coaches and have fun playing high school football. The next priority after that should be where recruiting and looking for what’s ahead after high school comes into account.
When I see freshmen and sophomores (and, now, even middle-schoolers) already focused more on getting their name out there for college scouts and coaches, and worrying about where they are going after high school rather than treasuring every single second of high school sports, it truly saddens me.
You only get to grow up once and play with your closest friends, and for the school that is on the front of your jersey and side of your helmet. Enjoy every bit of it and don’t wish it away because you are so ready to get to the next level.
I’ll say this in closing. I love college football as much as anyone. Always have. Heck, I used a Nick Saban quote earlier in this very column. But there is nothing like that feeling you have under the Friday night lights. It’s a special time that should be appreciated and treasured for all its worth.