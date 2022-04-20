Darlington and Walker fought back and forth over the first five innings of Tuesday's region contest with both teams leading or the game tied multiple times before heading into the sixth with it all even at 6-6. That part of the game was entertaining enough. But that was just the appetizer for the craziness that was to ensue.
In the top of the sixth, Walker scored seven runs to grab a 13-6 lead and looked to be in control for a potentially huge 7-A Private victory on the road. The host Tigers, however, responded with an 11-run bottom half of the inning in which they sent 18 batters to the plate and held on from there for a wild 17-13 victory.
From the outside looking in it might have been an unbelievable rally. Darlington head coach Matt Larry wasn't exactly surprised with what his team pulled off though.
"I know how we are and what kind of games we've played this season," said Larry. "We've made some big comebacks. These guys haven't quit all year, and they didn't quit today. I'm super proud of a win like that. Everyone did their part. We knew we were going into today a little shorthanded on pitching so we were probably going to have to fight to overcome that. That's where our hitters stepped up."
Darlington (10-14, 4-7 in 7-A Private) fell behind 2-0 in top of the third but battled right back ahead with three runs in the bottom of inning. Walker (4-12, 1-9) evened the game at 3-3 with a run in the top of the fourth, but once again the Tigers answered with two in the bottom half to retake a 5-3 advantage.
After the visiting Wolverines scored three in the fifth to grab a one-run led, Darlington scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to knot things up at 6-6 to set up the wild ending.
The Tigers got balanced contributions from up and down the lineup in the comeback win as eight of the nine hitters recorded at least one hit and the one that didn't reaching base twice on walks. Leading the way was a quartet of multi-hit efforts. Thomas Bethel had a pair of hits, including a triple, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, Logan Floyd cranked two doubles, drove in a run and scored two runs, Hill Shrophsire recorded two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs and Landon Fowler was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as well.
Talan Shirey added a hit, three RBIs and three runs scored from the leadoff spot, and Slade Clevenger also had a hit, three RBIs and two runs scored. Bagley Larry and Jack Payne each recorded a hit and scored two runs apiece with Larry also driving in one.
Shirey earned the win after coming on in the sixth to stop the big sixth inning by Walker. He pitched the final two innings and gave up just one hit while striking out one. Caleb Butler started and went the first 4 2/3 innings, and Shropshire came on to pitch 1/3 of an inning.
Walker's Ashton Pass had three hits and three runs scored in the leadoff spot, and Harrison McClure added a double and two RBIs. Also contributing offensively for the Wolverines were Dj Dennis with a double, and RBI and three runs scored, Jackson Davis and Anthony Spradling with a hit and two RBIs apiece, Jackson Williams with a hit and an RBI, Gavin Sollenberger with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jason Hebert with an RBI and Brendan Finger and Tate Bachman with a hit and a run scored apiece.
The win puts Darlington in the No. 3 spot in the region standings with one region game to go. They will visit Mt. Paran Christian on Friday at 5:55 p.m. Larry said he is hoping the momentum from Tuesday's win carries over into that one and into the state playoffs.
"You definitely want to have that momentum at this point of the season," said Larry. "We just kept fighting today. We found a way, and that's what you have to do this time of the year. You have to find a way to win."