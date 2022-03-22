The Darlington boys golf team traveled to the McLemore Golf Club in Rising Fawn on Monday and won the Gordon Lee Invitational thanks to strong rounds from multiple golfers.
The Tigers shot a score of 333 as a team to finish atop the leaderboard ahead of Heritage (343) and Gordon Lee (358).
Leading the Darlington individual scores was Rocco Lopez with an 80. Redding Shaw was just one stroke back with an 81, and Will Hughes shot an 82. Rounding out the team score was Phil Lataif with a 90, and also competing was Thomas Monroe with a 91.
The Tigers will take the course Saturday when they travel to LaFayette to compete in the Rambler Invitational at LaFayette Golf Course.
In other prep sports action from Monday:
TENNIS Model girls, boys sweep Dade County
The Model girls and boys went on the road to Dade County on Monday and each earned wins to stay undefeated in region play.
The Lady Devils (9-1, 5-0 in 7-AA) won by a 5-0 score thanks to singles wins from Tori Calvert (No. 1), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Ambria Ludwig (No. 3) to go along with doubles wins from the No. 1 team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden and the No. 2 team of Amara Howard and Nora Stone.
On the boys side, the Devils (10-0, 5-0 in 7-AA) swept the singles lines with victories from Teller Abdou (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Sam Rutland (No. 3) and doubles wins from the No. 1 team of Braxton Sims and Malachi Veillon and the No. 2 team of JD Cunningham and Luke Tanner.
Model was scheduled to host Fannin County on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and will be back there Thursday to host Trion at 4:30 p.m.