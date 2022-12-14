The Darlington boys went on the road on Tuesday and earned a 69-53 win over Chattooga in a battle for the top spot in the early-season Region 7-A Division I standings.
The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 7-A Division I) trailed 15-10 after one quarter but rallied for a halftime lead of 33-29 thanks to a big second quarter. From there they were able to pull away in the second half, closing out the game with a 21-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Darlington was led by D'Marion Floyd with 24 points and seven rebounds. Jack Bell and Braden Bell were both in double figures as well with 12 points apiece, and Charlie Shaw added 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Tigers will next play on Saturday when they open up the defense of their Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament title from 2021 with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off at Armuchee High against the winner of the Armuchee-Woodland first-round matchup on Friday.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday:
Darlington girls 59, Chattooga 44
The Lady Tigers remained unbeaten in region play with a stellar showing on the road with Georgeanna Dempsey leading the way.
Dempsey scored a game-high 23 points for Darlington (7-1, 4-0 7-A Division I) with 10 in the first half and 13 in the second half. Caroline Jordan was also in double figures with 14 points, and Caroline Brewster added seven.
The Lady Tigers trailed 12-9 after one quarter but grabbed the momentum by outscoring Chattooga 17-8 in the second before increasing the lead to double digits with an 18-11 advantage in the third.
Darlington will open play in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Friday at Armuchee High with a first-round matchup against against Pepperell starting at 4 p.m.
Model boys 90, Haralson County 55
The Blue Devils had a complete team effort in a convincing region win at home over Haralson County with five different scorers reaching double figures.
Model (4-2, 2-1 7-AA) was paced by Jayden Hames with 20 points while Jeremias Heard had 16 points and seven rebounds and Jakenes Heard contributed 14 points and nine rebounds.
Thomas Patterson scored 11 for the Devils, and Chase Allen added 10.
Model led 44-33 at the half before creating some separation with a 22-10 advantage in the third quarter.
The Devils will take on Unity Christian in the first round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Armuchee High.
Rome boys 64, Cedartown 49
The Wolves withstood a second-half rally attempt by Cedartown to hold on for a non-region home win.
Rome (5-1) led 32-25 at the half, but Cedartown cut the deficit to 42-40 at the end of the third quarter. The Wolves put the game away, however, with a 22-9 advantage in the fourth.
Leading the scoring for Rome was Bryson Thacker with 17 points, including knocking down five 3-pointers. Braxton Wade was also in double figures with 10 points, Darnell Collins added nine and Andrew Loveman and Cameron Keith each scored eight.
The Wolves will battle Coosa on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Armuchee High in the opening round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament.
Rome girls 70, Cedartown 19
The Lady Wolves put together a dominant performance from start to finish to roll past non-region foe Cedartown.
Rome (4-3) was led by Breana Griffin with 20 points. Ashanti Bowers added 16.
The Lady Wolves will look to defend its 2021 Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament title when they open play in this year's tournament on Saturday at Armuchee High at 2 p.m. against the winner of Friday's Coosa-Unity Christian first-round matchup.
Other local scores from Tuesday included:
Model girls 53, Haralson County 28
Trion girls 52, Pepperell 42
Trion boys 59, Pepperell 49