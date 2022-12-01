The Darlington Tigers definitely had some memorable moments last season, including winning the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament and racking up some impressive wins in region play.
But a tough draw in the state tournament and a first-round exit has head coach Nathan West and his team hungry for more going into 2022-23, and despite a bit of a new cast, Darlington has a team-first attitude that could help carry it to new heights.
The Tigers have will look to replace some production from last year's team, including leading scorer Patrick Shelley, but returning starters Braden Bell and D'Marion Floyd are two of leaders expected to step up for a squad that wants to be known for its blue-collar mentality and toughness.
Furthermore, West said he believes this team is ready to do whatever it takes to be successful and as long as it results in wins, his players do not mind who gets the credit.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Nathan West (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 20-8 (Lost to Providence Christian Academy in the first round of the Class A Private state tournament)
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
WEST: Continue to improve each day individually and as a team.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
WEST: We do a pretty good job at playing as a team and playing for each other. Nobody really cares who gets credit for successes. We have to win the battle of "blue collar" plays and understand the importance of finishing possessions...50-50 balls, defensive rebounds, free throws, etc.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
WEST: Really the same as the previous question.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
WEST: I want us to be hungry. Do whatever it takes to be successful, both off the court and on.