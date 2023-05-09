Darlington has already advanced further into the postseason than it has in eight years, but since the Tigers have gotten this far, they sure wouldn't mind going a little further.
After a road sweep of a No. 1 seed in the second round to punch its first ticket to the elite eight since 2015, Darlington will look to extend its 2023 season again on Wednesday when it visits Heard County for a Class A Division I quarterfinal series.
Here is a preview capsule with all the info to get ready for the do-or-die playoff series:
Class A Division I Third Round Darlington (22-12) at Heard County (16-13)
SERIES INFO: Best-of-three starting with a doubleheader Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. If Game 3 is necessary, it will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
SEEDS: Darlington is the No. 2 seed from Region 7-A Division I; Heard County is the No. 1 seed from Region 4-A Division I.
LAST ROUND: Darlington swept Whitefield Academy 4-2 and 12-4; Heard County swept Bacon County 3-2 and 7-1.
STATE RANKINGS: Darlington — No. 11 in the MaxPreps Class A Division I rankings; Heard County — No. 15.
DARLINGTON INFO: The Tigers have won 13 of their last 15 games going into the elite eight matchup. … Darlington has now scored 37 runs in its four playoff wins while its pitchers have only allowed six runs total and thrown two shutouts. … They are in the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2015 and looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since that same season when they finished as state-runner-up.
HEARD COUNTY INFO: After losing three straight non-region games late in the season, the Braves have won four straight going into the elite eight after sweeping their first and second-round opponents. … Heard County has been outscored 174-162 this season total, but its pitching staff has only given up five runs in its four playoff games. … They are in the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2018.
COACH QUOTE: "This is an amazing opportunity for Darlington School and the baseball program. We know that getting to this round is a great feat, but we also understand that the quality of competition gets better as well. Heard County is the No. 1 seed for a reason. They have solid arms and a great offense so we definitely need to hit on all facets of the game. We are playing good baseball now, and, if we can not play over our heads, we should have a great opportunity to win." -Darlington head coach Matt Larry
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner will take on the winner of the Metter-Prince Avenue Christian series in the Class A Division I semifinals.