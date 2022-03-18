Darlington hosted several top teams in the area on Thursday for a competitive meet, and the Tigers' boys compiled several impressive performances to earn the top spot in the team standings.
The Darlington boys finished with 198 points to edge out Cartersville (193) for first. Pepperell came in third with 108 points, and other local teams included Armuchee (sixth, 34), Coosa (seventh, 20) and Unity Christian (eighth, 15).
Eli Thompson led the Tigers with two first-place individual finishes as he won both the 200 meter dash with a 23.48 and the long jump with a 21-01.
Other top-three finishes for the Darlington boys came from Samuel Mumpower in the 100 meter dash (11.32), Ryan Glass in the 1600 meter (4:44.71), Patrick Shelley in the high jump (6-00), Gus Gammage in the shot put (45-06), Christian McCluney in the discus (119-00) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Glass, Grant Cross, Landon Liddle and Anthony Natarella (9:03.46). The Tigers had eight other top-three finishes.
The Pepperell boys' first-place efforts came from Christian Weatherby in the 800 meter with a time of 2:10.77 and the 4x100 meter relay team of Alex Rhoades, DJ Rogers, Jacob Wright and Jon Shields with a 44.50. The Dragons had six other top-three finishes.
Armuchee's Sam Lindley also recorded a top individual finish with a winning effort of 11:06.28 in the 3200 meter and Coosa's Braiden Parris won the pole vault with a 9-06.
In the girls' meet, Darlington was the top-finishing team among local squads by taking third with 115.3 points behind Cartersville (133) and Cass (130.3). Pepperell came in fourth with 90 points, and Armuchee (sixth, 45), Coosa (seventh, 23) and Unity Christian (eighth, 20) rounded out the team standings.
Leading the Lady Tigers individually were Kaylin Blackmon by winning the high jump with a 4-04 and Zoe Rahn by winning the pole vault with a 7-06. Darlington's 4x200 meter relay team of Belle Brooks, Jonna Massey, Emmaline Ratledge and Georgeanna Dempsey also placed first with a time of 1:54.31, and the Lady Tigers had seven other top-three finishes.
Pepperell's girls had 10 top-three finishes that helped their team point total, and Unity Christian's Lizzy Pardue and Coosa's Sophia Cook each won two individual events. Pardue won both the 400 meter (58.24) and 800 meter (2:29.04), and Cook took the top finishes in the 1600 meter (6:11.76) and 3200 meter (12:03.07).
Armuchee's 4x800 meter relay team of Shelby Green, Desiree Espy, Sophie Thacker and Marissa Kimple earned a first-place finish as well with a time of 11:16.02.
Darlington will next compete on Saturday at the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High starting at 9 a.m.
Pepperell and Armuchee will be both at Darlington for each of their next meets on next Thursday, and Coosa will travel to Gordon Central for a meet next Thursday at 4 p.m.
Unity Christian will compete in their next meet on March 31 at the Floyd County Championships at Barron Stadium starting at 4 p.m.