Darlington has had a pretty easy time of it in region play over the course of the 2022-23 season, rolling over opponents to rack up an unbeaten record in 7-A Division I with its closest margin of victory being 15 against Chattooga a few weeks ago.
But to complete the region championship quest, the Tigers had to dig deep on Tuesday night as that same Indians' team battled well into the fourth quarter of the title game at Armuchee High, getting to as close as two of the lead, before Darlington showed its championship composure to seal a 61-49 win.
As far as Darlington head coach Nathan West is concerned, the hard-fought nature of the title-clinching victory was something he thinks will benefit his team going into the state tournament next week.
"It's good to grind out a win like that after winning comfortably a lot over the last several weeks," said West. "You want to see how your team can execute in late-game situations, handle your opponent's pressure, be ball tough and make big stops, shots and free throws down the stretch.
"Credit to Chattooga. Coach (Jared) Groce does a heck of a job, and we knew we were going to be in a battle tonight. They are well-coached, they play extremely hard and they can hit a ton of shots. I think they have a chance to make a run in the state tournament."
After the game was tight at the half with Darlington (22-3) holding a 31-29 lead, the Tigers were able to stretch their advantage with a 10-2 run to open the third quarter and make it 41-31. Chattooga (17-9) fought back and cut the deficit to 46-39 by the end of the period.
The Indians opened the fourth with five straight points capped off by a 3-pointer from Tequarius Gibson, his fourth of the game, to cut Darlington's lead to 46-44 and really put the pressure on the top seed. But the Tigers responded with poise, scoring the next eight points to retake control on three free throws by D'Marion Floyd, a 3 by Jack Bell and a bucket from Szymon Paluch to push the advantage back to 54-44.
Darlington never led the lead get under seven from that point on as several players combined to go 5-of-6 from the free throw line while also stepping up on the defensive end and making Chattooga take tough shots.
"We always talk about basketball being a game of runs. (Chattooga) made that run and cut it to two, but one thing our guys have done a good job all year is not flinching," said West. "They just relaxed and did what they had to do in the last few minutes."
"We just talked about what we needed to do to finish the game," added the junior guard Floyd. "We knew we didn't need to help them with turnovers so we cut down on that, and Coach adjusted some things and we ran a different defense that helped us shut them down."
The game started out with each team trading buckets before Darlington took a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. Chattooga scored the first eight points of the second to take a 24-20 lead, but the Tigers answered with a 6-0 run to go back up by two.
Darlington eventually took the 31-29 lead to the locker room at the half as the offense relied heavily on Floyd and Paluch who scored 27 of the team's 31 points over the first two quarters.
"These kind of big games I feel more comfortable in," said Floyd. "I know my teammates rely on me to go hard and set the tone. If I play hard and show that I'm doing everything I can then I know my teammates are going to give everything they have too."
Floyd scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Tigers, including seven in the fourth and a 5-of-7 mark at the free throw line in the final quarter.
Paluch added 19 points, including three 3s. Jack Bell was the third Darlingotn player in double figures with 11 points.
Gibson had the top total for Chattooga with his 14 points, including the four 3s. Dan Meyer added 13 points. Trey Smith contributed nine, and Damien Smith scored six.
West, who celebrated his first region title at Darlington since taking the helm four seasons ago and also the first for the program in over a decade, said winning that championship is rewarding but what it means for the upcoming state tournament means even more.
"It's part of the process of what we want to develop here," said West. "We want to be a program that wins region championships and competes for state championships. The bigger thing it does is gives you the chance to host the first round and the second round of the state tournament if you can get there. That's what we're excited most about. These guys want to be the only team that ends their season with a win. So that's what we're going to work for, taking it one game at a time."
Darlington will now enter the Class A Division I state tournament as a No. 1 seed and host the No. 4 seed from Region 8-A in the first round next week.
"We're excited about winning a region title, and we're confident going into state," said Floyd. "We're going to keep practicing hard, working on us and try to get better. We know we can play way better than what we've shown already."
Chattooga will also host a first-round state tournament game as the No. 2 seed as the No. 3 seed from Region 8-A will travel to Summerville next week.