Darlington has big goals for the postseason, which include being the final team standing when the state tournament ends. However, a team can’t make it to the final checkpoint without taking care of the opening one first.
The Tigers did just that Monday afternoon on their home courts, easily dispatching of Athens Christian 5-0 in the first round of the Class A Division I state tournament, in a match where they only lost one game total as a team.
“This season has been so incredible already. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are really hungry,” Darlington head coach Reid Owens said. “We believe we have the talent to go all the way, but we have to stay focused and work together to make that happen. Today was a great first step toward that.”
Darlington swept the singles lines as No. 1 Murray Ellington, No. 2 Grant Sikes and No. 3 Felipe Selle all won in two sets, 6-0, 6-0.
The overwhelming performance carried over onto the doubles courts as the No. 1 team of Nicolas Ntayagabiri and John Courtnay won 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Aiden Parsa and Tim Valancius won 6-1, 6-0 to complete the 5-0 score.
Darlington’s Asa Shepard also got an alternate singles match in, winning 6-0, 6-0 as well.
“We felt like we were ready for today, and our guys showed a lot of focus,” Owens said. “When you are up in a match, it’s easy to lose that focus a little bit, but we never did today.”
The Tigers, who claimed the Region 7-A Division I championship a few weeks ago, will now move onto the second round, where they will host the winner of the Mount Vernon and Jasper County first-round matchup, with a date and time to be announced.
Owens said knowing his team would be able to play on their home courts in the first and second round has been a source of motivation.
“It’s something for both our boys and girls teams that they are excited about,” Owens said. “For them to get to play where they are most comfortable is a plus. I think they are equally as capable of playing like this away from here, too, but to have the matches here and allow our supporters and student body to come and watch and cheer for us means a lot.
“We’ve had a great season and a lot to be proud of, but we’re looking forward to carrying it on as far as we can. We know the next matchup is going to be our toughest so far this year, but this group is looking forward to the challenge.”
The Darlington girls will open their postseason Wednesday when they host Elbert County at 3:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class A Division I state tournament.